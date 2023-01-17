(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly. He recapped 2022 and proclaimed, “We are not done yet.” Parson outlined his legislative priorities including making an investment to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor. He asked legislators to immediately act on his plan to provide an 8.7-percent cost of living adjustment for all state workers and increase the shift differential to $2 per hour pay for congregate care facility workers during high-demand evening and graveyard shifts. He also included $22 million for the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division to hire more support staff and extend support to struggling families and children.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO