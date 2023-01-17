Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor Directs The Creation Of A Master Plan For Aging For The State
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order calling for the Department of Health and Senior Services and a new Advisory Council to develop a Master Plan for Aging for the state. In a release, the governor says the Master Plan of Aging is intended to help reduce age...
Gov. Parson touts I-70 expansion in State of the State address
Parts of Interstate 70 in Mid-Missouri could expand to three lanes under a budget plan put forward by Gov. Mike Parson. The post Gov. Parson touts I-70 expansion in State of the State address appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
Parson makes I-70 a focus for Missouri budget heavy on infrastructure, education spending
Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend nearly $1 billion to widen Interstate 70 in congested areas while seeking federal funding to complete the job statewide. In his budget proposal delivered to lawmakers Wednesday, Parson asked for $859 million from the more than $5 billion in surplus general revenue to widen the highway in suburban areas […] The post Parson makes I-70 a focus for Missouri budget heavy on infrastructure, education spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade Pleased with What Republican Gov. Parson Said During Address, But ‘More Needed’
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Missouri Senator Bill Eigel plans to cut personal property tax
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss his plan to cut the personal property tax in Missouri in the near future!
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
northwestmoinfo.com
Governor Parson To Give State of the State Address This Week
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 19th, 2023
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly. He recapped 2022 and proclaimed, “We are not done yet.” Parson outlined his legislative priorities including making an investment to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor. He asked legislators to immediately act on his plan to provide an 8.7-percent cost of living adjustment for all state workers and increase the shift differential to $2 per hour pay for congregate care facility workers during high-demand evening and graveyard shifts. He also included $22 million for the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division to hire more support staff and extend support to struggling families and children.
Gov. Parson proposes child tax care credit program to tackle child care crisis
The child care crisis in Missouri is now a top priority for Governor Mike Parson.
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters […] The post Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Gov Parson State of State Wednesday
In his annual State of the State Address, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to push for a permanent pay increase of teachers. This follows last year’s one-time hike by lawmakers from a minimum $25,000 to $38,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri December Jobs Report Released
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a percentage point from November to December as the state’s non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
PSC Local Hearing On Missouri-American Water Rate Next Week
The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a series of local public hearings around the state starting today (1/17) to receive customer comment in a water and sewer rate case filed by the Missouri-American Water Company. There will be both in-person and virtual public hearings conducted by the Public Service...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Comments / 0