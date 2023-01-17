Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigate weekend shooting incidents
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend. On January 13, one victim was shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a home on Hwy 21 South in Ridgeway. The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
abccolumbia.com
Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive. The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden...
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One releases statement after former employee arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One released a statement regarding the arrest of a former Columbia High School employee by authorities. Earlier today, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former school employee on sexual battery charges. Joshua Curenton, 29, a former Columbia High School...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line. Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes. Stay with ABC Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
abccolumbia.com
Wreck blocking all lanes at I-126 Flyover in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked at the I-126 Flyover after an early morning wreck. It happened before 5 a.m. at the flyover on I-26 West at Exit 108A. Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but they’re still working on clearing...
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge 26 year-old man in death investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins in connection with a death investigation. Dinkins is accused of burying his friend in a shallow grave in the backyard at a Kimpton Drive home on Sept. 16, after the victim experienced a medical event that caused death. Officers say Dinkins allegedly did not notify police or call 911.
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
WIS-TV
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store. A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
abccolumbia.com
SC Military Dept. addresses McCrady Center incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday’s incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover. The physical altercation, which authorities say began as an argument, left 14 cadets and one staff member hospitalized....
abccolumbia.com
Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips. In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes. To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these...
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
