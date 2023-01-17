Read full article on original website
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a state-concert in San Antonio in February. Getting honored in this way is rare. It also finishes a high school career on a high note. “Anytime I have free time, I’m looking at my...
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
Good Day Good Dog: Missy!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
Remembering Kevin Baker: Skate Ranch Owner dies at 88
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Baker, the beloved owner of the Skate Ranch of Lubbock, died earlier this week at the age of 88. Close family and friends say the impact he had on the Lubbock community will be everlasting. Kevin Baker and his family opened the Skate Ranch of...
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
Corner Kitchen: Easy Chili
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Ingredients. - Optional toppings: cheese, avocado, tortilla or bean chips. 1. Over medium heat, cook meat until it begins to brown. 2. Dice vegetables if desired; add to meat and cook until tender. 3. Add chili mix and beans; simmer for 15 minutes. 4. Serve immediately....
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
Enrollment increases at TTU’s Davis College, despite national decline in ag interest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 2020 there have been 500 more students admitted into the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Texas Tech University Institutional Research’s Fact Book. Nationally, there has been a decrease in interest young adults have for the ag industry. The...
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police. Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. Traffic delays are expected while crews work...
South Plains rain and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storm system moving out of California brings a chance of rain to West Texas late today. The same system will bring strong winds to the South Plains area tomorrow. Yet another system may bring more showers this weekend. A few rain drops, sprinkles, may fall...
Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source. Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”
LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
Hart Fire Department receives Texas A&M grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Volunteer Fire Department has received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase a new large brush truck. The grant comes from the Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The department says the truck will primarily be used to fight brush fires and to provide mutual aid assistance to departments in surrounding counties.
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
Lubbock family looking for answers after father shot inside his home Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is remembering David Perez as a loving father, kind friend, and hard worker after he was shot and killed on Friday. Meanwhile, homicide detectives need help to find the person responsible for his death. Someone shot and killed Perez, 40, in the early...
