ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City Chiefs to play game in Germany next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading overseas next season. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs will host a game in Germany as part of the 2023 season. A date and opponent for that game has not been decided. The NFL will host...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Secondary market ticket prices soar for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and it's going to be expensive to get into Levi's Stadium. The average list price on the secondary market is $1,420, per TicketIQ, making it the most expensive Divisional Round game TicketIQ has ever tracked. Prices for the game are up a whopping 73 percent since Monday night's Cowboys victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN Sioux Falls

5 NFL Teams Will Play Home Games Abroad in 2023

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will each host international games during the NFL's 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will host games in Germany. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London. The Bills and Titans are the designated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy