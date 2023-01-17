Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Related
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Trevor Lawrence doesn’t think Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium will be ‘much louder’ than Jaguars fans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may have unintentionally encouraged Kansas City Chiefs fans to be their loudest for the teams’ AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. “I can’t imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday honestly, but that was on defense, not...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs to play game in Germany next season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading overseas next season. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs will host a game in Germany as part of the 2023 season. A date and opponent for that game has not been decided. The NFL will host...
NFL Reveals Five Teams to Play Home Games Overseas in 2023
Games will be played in both England and Germany.
Rapper Lil Jon to perform at Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs vs. Jaguars game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Turn down for what? It’s time to get low, Arrowhead Stadium. Rapper Lil Jon is coming to Kansas City. The Chiefs announced on Twitter Wednesday that the rapper will take the stage for a halftime performance. The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his 2013 collaboration with DJ Snake. Lil […]
Yardbarker
Secondary market ticket prices soar for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and it's going to be expensive to get into Levi's Stadium. The average list price on the secondary market is $1,420, per TicketIQ, making it the most expensive Divisional Round game TicketIQ has ever tracked. Prices for the game are up a whopping 73 percent since Monday night's Cowboys victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
5 NFL Teams Will Play Home Games Abroad in 2023
The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will each host international games during the NFL's 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will host games in Germany. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London. The Bills and Titans are the designated...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
NFL announces ticket plans for potential Bills-Chiefs neutral site game
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both have other things to worry about before the AFC Championship. But that’s not the case for fans. With the NFL moving a potential Buffalo-Kansas City AFC title game to a neutral site in Atlanta, that begged that question: What’s next with tickets?
Comments / 0