The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and it's going to be expensive to get into Levi's Stadium. The average list price on the secondary market is $1,420, per TicketIQ, making it the most expensive Divisional Round game TicketIQ has ever tracked. Prices for the game are up a whopping 73 percent since Monday night's Cowboys victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO