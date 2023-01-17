ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmCns_0kHl8YeC00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week.

Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway , Florence police said. He also is a suspect in a similar robbery at the High-End Vape Shope on W. Palmetto Street on Wednesday.

Police arrested Hires after Saturday’s robbery after finding him on Pamplico Highway near Blass Drive. He had “obvious injuries,” according to police, and was treated at the hospital before being taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in jail on a $20,000 surety bond, according to online jail records.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry

Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Corrections officer charged after letting inmate in restricted area, Chesterfield County sheriff say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A corrections officer was charged after she let an inmate into a restricted area at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, the sheriff said. CO Lakeya Bullock, 26, let the inmate into the master control area where she was not working on Tuesday. Only officers are allowed in master control, the sheriff said.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wchstv.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy