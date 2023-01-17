Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week.

Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway , Florence police said. He also is a suspect in a similar robbery at the High-End Vape Shope on W. Palmetto Street on Wednesday.

Police arrested Hires after Saturday’s robbery after finding him on Pamplico Highway near Blass Drive. He had “obvious injuries,” according to police, and was treated at the hospital before being taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in jail on a $20,000 surety bond, according to online jail records.

