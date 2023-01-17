Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week.

The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.

RELATED: Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

Police said last week that the lights would be out for multiple days due to supply chain issues. In an update Tuesday, police said power will not be fully restored until at least Wednesday.

The lights will periodically flash red Tuesday, as crews install new equipment, however the intersection will remain a four-way stop until power is fully restored.

Police said they hope to have everything back to normal before the impending snowfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.