KTVL
Oasis Center gives back to employee in need
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley sprang into action when they were informed their coworker was diagnosed with Leukemia. “I think that we are all one big family because that’s what our ultimate goal is together. So every single person that works here has either lived an experience or worked through a trauma in their lives. We are crazy, corky and want to help people so that is what makes us close-knit,” said Jill Manahon, Peer Lead at Oasis Center.
KDRV
News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
KDRV
Electrical shore-line issues cause two RV fires in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire helped put out two RV fires in Josephine County that were caused by electrical shore-line issues. Both fires happened yesterday. The first was at about 4 p.m. at Whitehorse Park. Firefighters say the damage was minimal, and while there were people inside...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND TRESPASS INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged burglary and trespass incidents Thursday night. A DCSO report said at 11:00 p.m. 35-year old Michael Taylor was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Ash Street in Green. He had allegedly trespassed on various properties and broke into a garage where he allegedly damaged property inside as well as broke a window.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Zorro!
Zorro is an affectionate and loving 1-year-old black and white lab mix who was found as a stray. He's incredibly friendly with people and has been very playful with other dogs during the shelter's play groups. Zorro absolutely loves toys. Whether it's a stick, a ball, or a good ole game of tug-o-war - he's the perfect playmate. When it comes to size, Zorro is "medium", he's not too big but definitely isn't small. When it comes to meeting other dogs, Zorro is curious and friendly. He's also very gentle which would make him a good match for a family with kids. Volunteers at the shelter say he is is well-mannered, can sit and shake, and is just a loving, happy dog. Zorro is also very gentle when it comes to taking treats and he walks well on a leash. Overall, Zorro would make the perfect family dog, and how can you say no to that sweet, little face?
KTVL
Medford teen continues her fight two years after being hit by a car
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two years after a Medford teen was hit by a car in Central Point, the now 18-year-old continues to take steps in her long-term recovery. On January 9th, 2021, the Patnesky family's lives turned upside down when Hailee Patnesky was hit by a car near the corner of Gibbon Road and Azalea Drive while walking home from the market with her sister and friend.
PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS
January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
KDRV
Beekman house tours is returning after the pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After a three-year pause from coronavirus, the 1932 Living History is returning to the Beekman House museum. The owners of the home are Ben and Carrie Beekman. They are the town's wealthiest and most prominent pioneer family in Historic Jacksonville. The home was built in the late 1870s.
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
basinlife.com
Pet of the Week “Russ” from the Klamath Animal Shelter! Russ is looking for a Home…
This week’s pet is a dog named “Russ”. Russ is a 5 year old male Siberian Husky. He is black and white, has one brown eye and one partial brown partial blue eye. He weighs about 65 pounds. Russ has been around children as young as 9...
KDRV
Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
KDRV
Eastern Oregon gets away from Raiders in Top 25 matchup
ASHLAND, Ore--- The No. 16-ranked Eastern Oregon women's basketball team seized control from the start and never let go in a 71-56 win against Southern Oregon on Friday evening at Lithia Motors Pavilion. All-Cascade Conference junior guard Beverly Slater amassed team-highs of 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, pushing...
KDRV
Raiders beat the Yotes in overtime
ASHLAND, Ore--- After a tough loss to Eastern Oregon on Friday, Southern Oregon women's basketball team pushed the College of Idaho into overtime. Junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team to a victory over the Yotes and finished with 22 points, 4 steals, and 4 blocks. "It was good to...
KDRV
Hustlin' Owls Drop 87-75 Decision to No. 1-Ranked C of I
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore--- In 1996, Oregon Tech handed eventual NAIA national champion and No. 1-ranked Life University their only loss of the season at Danny Miles Court. Tonight, lightning could not strike twice, as top-ranked and Cascade Conference leading College of Idaho rode a career-high 21 points from Tyler Robinett in an 87-75 victory over the Hustlin' Owls.
KDRV
Top-ranked Yotes foil SOU upset bid with late rally
ASHLAND, Ore--- Southern Oregon had top-ranked College of Idaho on the ropes, but the Yotes outscored the Raiders 13-3 over the final five minutes to win 60-54 in a Cascade Conference clash Saturday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. With the Yotes trailing 53-51 and 3:41 left to play, Johnny Radford,...
