Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.
From different kinds of precooked chicken to boots and socks, here's what I get from the popular wholesale chain to make the most of my membership.
Disney accused of squeezing theme park customers
Disney is facing criticism from a high-profile investor that is unusual in the business world: that it is squeezing money out of its theme park customers. The firm's reliance on raising ticket prices and other charges to drive growth is "unsustainable", says Trian Partners boss Nelson Peltz. He made the...
When will Disneyland’s Splash Mountain close for good? Theme park bloggers weigh in
Disneyland has yet to announce any closure date for its version of the ride, leaving fans in the dark regarding how much longer they can hop on.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
There's a Huge 'The Pioneer Woman' Kitchen Sale Happening at Walmart Right Now: Get These Essentials While You Can
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with new slow cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, kitchen cookware essentials or even floral decorations, know this: Walmart has a huge sale on The Pioneer Woman kitchen items happening now. Top products in this article:. The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew...
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
I came back from Disney World to find my car destroyed – they left a note and money but it’s nowhere near enough!
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show the state of their car in a car park after returning from Disney World. The person who hit the car left a note saying sorry and cash, but the driver says it wasn't nearly enough to cover the damage. Reddit user...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
