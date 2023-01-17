Read full article on original website
Related
smallbiztrends.com
Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification. The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with...
Cult of Mac
Get study guides for 4 cybersecurity certifications for less than $70
Believe it or not, there’s an upside to the proliferation of cybercrime. The more unstable things get in the online world, the more secure the job market looks for certified cybersecurity experts. Not only is cybersecurity and risk management the most exciting branch of IT work, it’s increasingly the most vital area of any big company’s tech branch — especially if they deal in big data or finance.
Securing Grants for Your For-Profit Business: A Step-by-Step Guide
As a for-profit entity, your business may be eligible for grants from government agencies, private foundations, and corporations. These grants can provide financial support for specific projects, such as research and development, job creation, or expanding into new markets. However, the process of applying for and obtaining grants can be complex and competitive. Here are some tips to help your business successfully apply for and obtain grants as a for-profit entity.
5 Ways Automation Can Help You Manage Your Team
When it comes to running a business, managing a team is not always the most alluring part. Implement automation to help with the stresses of a business.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
CNBC
Pick just 6 skills to highlight on your resume, expert says: The section shouldn’t be ‘verbal vomit’
When it comes to your resume, career experts agree: The most important section is your "experience" section. That's where you get to prove to a prospective employer that you have the background to excel at their open position. Make sure to include bullets that outline exactly what you did in each role with numbers that illustrate your accomplishments.
The Next Frontier in Employee Hiring and Retention
Most of us have seen that meme of a public-sector employee at his desk buried in paperwork. And in 2023, too often that picture is not that far from reality. According to G&A partners, a human resources company, HR professionals spend roughly three-quarters of their time on administrative activities, much of which are manual and repetitive. This often comes down to cumbersome, paper-based and time-consuming processes that make it more difficult for HR departments to hire and retain talent. After all, slow hiring processes and outdated tools are a deterrent to potential employees, who are used to digital experiences that mirror the innovations that they use in their daily lives.
Comments / 0