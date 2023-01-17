Oracle announced its first Critical Patch Update for 2023, which comprises 327 new security patches. More than 70 fixes address critical-severity vulnerabilities. Oracle’s January 2023 CPU possesses 50 security patches that resolve flaws in Fusion Middleware. Thirty-nine of the bugs can be influenced by a remote, unauthenticated attacker, and 14 are ranked ‘critical’. While no new patches were reverberated out for applications such as Big Data Graph, Global Lifecycle Management, Graph Server, and Client, and Spatial Studio, updates were made available for them to address third-party issues. Oracle released third-party patches for other products as well.

