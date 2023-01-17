Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
NME
Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show
Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here. The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July. “I...
Hypebae
Madonna Announces 'The Celebration Tour' in Honor of Her 4 Decades in Music
Madonna is coming to a city near you. The singer has announced The Celebration Tour, which will feature her performing songs from her music catalog over the last 40 years. Madonna shared a video revealing how the decision to tour came about. The video shows the “Like a Virgin” artist and her friends, which include Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Diplo, Amy Schumer and more, playing Truth or Dare. Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour in honor of her greatest hits.
Madonna admits she’s ‘struggling to understand how to be a mother’
It hasn’t been easy for Madonna to get into the groove of parenthood, admitting that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother.” The “Papa Don’t Preach” mom of six made the confession in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair Wednesday. The superstar — who shocked in lingerie while celebrating Christmas with four of her kids — also conceded that it isn’t always easy for her offspring to deal with her unconventional approach to parenting. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old declared. “No one gives you...
Lindsey Buckingham Called Out Stevie Nicks’ Singing on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tango in the Night’
Lindsey Buckingham didn’t hesitate to call out Stevie Nicks’ lackluster singing on the Fleetwood Mac album 'Tango in the Night.'
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Amy Winehouse biopic: first photo released of Marisa Abela as late singer
Last year it was announced that Sam Taylor-Johnson would direct an Amy Winehouse biopic titled Back to Black. Now the first image has been released of Marisa Abela in the title role, wearing the late singer’s trademark black beehive and gold hoop earrings. Back to Black will chronicle Winehouse’s...
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Britney Spears Public Meltdown: Sam Asghari, Employee Reveal What Really Happened
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, shut down the claims that his wife had a "meltdown" at a restaurant, and he stormed out of the place. On his Instagram Stories, the Iranian-American model revealed what happened during the said incident, clearing the Pop Princess's name.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
All hail the fearless and funny Jennifer Coolidge – and the glorious art of not giving a damn | Emma Brockes
In a wonderful, rambling speech upon her Golden Globe win, she dared to speak of failure, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
‘How do you have authority? Not by screaming’: Mary Nighy on misogyny, famous parents and channelling Mary Poppins
When Mary Nighy was a young actor, an unhealthy number of scripts landed in her inbox featuring a character that went something like: “18-year-old-girl, naked, dead.” “Sexual abuse or violence is often just used as a plot device. It’s a catalyst for drama,” she says. “It doesn’t really tell you much about the experience of being abused. Or how you emerge from it.”
Samia: Honey review – blackly comic indie-rock confessionals
On her second album, the Nashville-based musician dwells on broken relationships, toxic behaviour and addiction all too relatably
A person claiming to be the kid in the mega-viral 2007 'Charlie bit my finger' video has popped up on TikTok, but the man behind the original says he's an impostor
Howard Davies-Carr, whose sons featured in the original 2007 video, told Insider the person claiming to be them in a viral TikTok is an impostor.
Comments / 0