USD 418 board sets bond scope
MCPHERSON, Kan. — During their regular meeting on Monday, January 16, 2023, the McPherson USD 418 Board of Education made significant progress in defining the scope for a potential bond issue for the Spring of 2023. The Board will be hosting a Community Work Session on January 23, 2023...
Johnson: Time for input on district's future
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson is looking ahead to the future of the district and that is going to require lots of input from various directions. "It would start with Vision, Mission, Core Values, we have those," Johnson said. "Now, we're going to put...
Hutchinson City Council approves ARPA grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved grant applications for the workforce development portion of the city's ARPA allocations, a total of $394,000. "On Nov. 7, we posted the notice of funding availability on our website," said City Finance Director Angela Richard. "On Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, we held grant workshops to go over the application process with those who were interested. Then, the grant submissions were due Dec. 30."
Conklin and Goss appointed to City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council appointed Stuart Conklin to the Northeast District seat being vacated by Jade Piros de Carvalho and Stacy Goss to the At-Large seat on the council being vacated by Sara Bagwell in their meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Conklin is a long-time partner in...
Human Relations Commission to hear from police chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Human Relations Commission will hear from Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper at its meeting Wednesday. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at City Hall at 125 East Ave. B in Hutchinson, or you can join the meeting on Zoom. The Commission functions in an...
Getting K-96 ready for more traffic; public meeting on Feb. 2
Officials are holding a public meeting for input into K-96 improvement and design plans.
Schowalter Villa earns perfect state health care survey result
HESSTON, Kan. — Bluestem Communities announced on Jan. 18, Schowalter Villa, a Bluestem Community life plan community in Hesston, Kansas, passed its most recent Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) health care survey with a perfect zero deficiency result. The zero-deficiency survey was the second in a...
Oh my Goddard: Political ambush puts Hunter Larkin back in mayor’s seat; manager fired | Opinion
Sleazy palace coup in Goddard clears the way for ethically challenged ex-mayor’s return to power.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
City of Derby computer issue affects bills, emails
The City of Derby is on its third day of dealing with a computer problem affecting emails and billing.
Kan. community calls feds after computer network disruption
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Officials with the city of Derby are investigating a computer network disruption that started last weekend and have contacted federal law enforcement, according to the city website. On Monday, the city reported utility bills would go out late. "Due dates will be adjusted accordingly and bills with...
Sedgwick County announces new public alerts system
You can receive community bulletins, emergency alerts and severe weather warnings from Emergency Management and 911. County officials remind you this is a free, opt-in service.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
Brown: Students are students, even after 59 years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High science teacher John Brown is retiring next month after 59 years in the district. Though obviously there have been many changes over a career that stretches back to before the moon landing, he does believe there are some things that are the same. "Kids...
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post
Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
2023 McPherson Chamber Farm Forum set for Feb. 6
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will host the 2023 Farm Forum in McPherson, Kansas, on Monday, Feb. 6. The event will feature presenters to provide relevant and updated information about the business of agriculture, and bring rural community leaders, business representatives, and educators together.
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase
At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
New K-9s will serve in Saline County schools
The dogs are not the typical police dogs who assist officers in investigating crime.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
