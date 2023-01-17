ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.

On January 12, investigators at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamb for allegedly possessing a quantity of tobacco, marijuana, matches, match strikers, and four ceramic razor blades. A search of Lamb using a body scanner found him to be in possession of all these items concealed in his rectum, deputies say.

Charges:

  • First-degree promoting prison contraband
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Second-degree promoting prison contraband
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries

Lamb was lodged at the Albany County Correctional Facility for intimidating a witness in the second degree. He will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date.

