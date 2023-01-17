ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Governor's budget would mean more money for USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's budget, if approved as written, would give quite a bit more money to the state's K-12 schools, specifically to get to the statute level of 92 percent of excess cost for Special Education. "It is graduated in, to get to that level...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County Planning Commission keeps leadership

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission held its organizational meeting on Thursday and, despite not being in attendance, Russ Goertzen was nominated to continue to serve as Chairman in 2023. Jack Martin, who ran Thursday's meeting, will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman. The board then held...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy