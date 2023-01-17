ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old.  Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics.  Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NBA Figure

On Wednesday, it was announced that former NBA player and coach Chris Ford passed away. He was 74 years old.  "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire ...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news

The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy