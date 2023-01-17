Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Related
thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
“Made me feel as old as crap” - LeBron James' realization after viral interaction with Jabari Smith Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. didn't hold his tongue in reminding how old LeBron James really is.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 ...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NBA Figure
On Wednesday, it was announced that former NBA player and coach Chris Ford passed away. He was 74 years old. "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire ...
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0