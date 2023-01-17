Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Horizon Elementary to remain closed after bathroom fire
School officials have canceled classes for Wednesday after a fire at Horizon Elementary Tuesday afternoon. School officials say the school will remain closed until further notice due to air quality in the building. The Glendale Elementary School District announced how and where students are being relocated on Facebook and says...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
Phoenix Fire responds to another school after students allegedly took edibles
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has been dispatched to another Valley school to evaluate students who allegedly ingested edibles. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road after two sixth-graders reportedly took some sort of edible. One of...
12news.com
Classes canceled after fire at Glendale elementary school
Classes are canceled after a fire at Horizon Elementary School in Glendale Tuesday. Trisha Hendricks has the details.
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in Laveen
PHOENIX — Goodyear police said an armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police Thursday afternoon. Goodyear police said officers were in the process of apprehending the suspect, an adult Hispanic male, for an incident that took place at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop on Jan. 15.
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Phoenix woman charged for microwave repairs despite warranty
If you bought a home warranty, you expect it's going to cover appliances if they break down. Doris and her husband own a home in Laveen and bought a home warranty just in case there was an issue.
'I was just running off adrenaline': Mom gives birth in Ahwatukee school parking lot
PHOENIX — A Valley couple welcomed their newborn son this past weekend, but it didn't go as they had planned. Jenna and Brian Abbey, who also have two other kids, tell 12News they didn't make it to the hospital in time. Their son Ryker was born in a school parking lot.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Scottsdale police dog dies of cancer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said one of its drug-sniffing dogs passed away on Monday from cancer. Kane the police K-9 had served in the agency's narcotics unit and helped Scottsdale police make numerous drug-related arrests. The agency said Kane had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive...
Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
Scents, feathers and birdcalls: How to lure a bobcat needing help in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — In the back corner of a backyard in the Sun City Festival in North Buckeye, a green fabric cover lays over a brown metal trap, fixed up with lures for a bobcat. It’s the third one set in the past day after neighbors raised money to...
