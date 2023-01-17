ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

ABC 15 News

Horizon Elementary to remain closed after bathroom fire

School officials have canceled classes for Wednesday after a fire at Horizon Elementary Tuesday afternoon. School officials say the school will remain closed until further notice due to air quality in the building. The Glendale Elementary School District announced how and where students are being relocated on Facebook and says...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale

Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in Laveen

PHOENIX — Goodyear police said an armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police Thursday afternoon. Goodyear police said officers were in the process of apprehending the suspect, an adult Hispanic male, for an incident that took place at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop on Jan. 15.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale police dog dies of cancer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said one of its drug-sniffing dogs passed away on Monday from cancer. Kane the police K-9 had served in the agency's narcotics unit and helped Scottsdale police make numerous drug-related arrests. The agency said Kane had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale

PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

12 News

