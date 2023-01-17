Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett getting creative with the UVA offense
Virginia coach Tony Bennett has been tinkering with his offense this season, trying to free up his guards, Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark, to create more opportunities both in the paint and on the perimeter for the team’s array of three-point sharpshooters. The latest innovation, coinciding with the insertion...
Unhealthy Hokies’ season continues to unravel in loss to #10 Virginia
It’s so hard to be successful in sports because there are so many factors involved. Virginia Tech is coming off arguably its best season ever, but the Hokies simply don’t have the luxury of the blue bloods of the sport, starting lineups filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and with five-star prospects coming off the bench.
Live Coverage: #10 Virginia hosts Virginia Tech in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Ty Jerome are reportedly in the house for tonight’s game: #10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosting Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC). I say reportedly, because they’re not going to be sitting anywhere near me (think: John Grisham seats). Anyway. I’m going to be...
Virginia Tech faces #10 Virginia looking to get season back on the rails
Virginia Tech is itching for a win, itching for some bit of inspiration as they look to get a derailed season back on track. We’ve reached one month since the last time the Hokies won a game, currently engulfed in a five-game skid that has put the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion not even within arm’s reach of the NCAA Tournament bubble as things stand, one would think.
Virginia Tech, Virginia, both ranked in three preseason college baseball polls
Virginia Tech and Virginia are getting plenty of preseason plaudits from the college baseball cognoscenti. The Hokies are 14th in the preseason D1Baseball.com poll, five spots ahead of #19 Virginia there. Perfect Game has Virginia Tech at 15, and Virginia at 19. Then the final poll out at this early...
Golf: Three with UVA ties invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship
UVA golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary and Virginia alum Beth Lillie have been invited to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
Game Notes: #10 Virginia hosts Virginia Tech in Wednesday ACC hoops matchup
Tenth-ranked Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game is being broadcast on ESPNU, with Dave O’Brien and Jay Bilas on the call. Virginia Notes. Returning starters Kihei Clark (11 ppg, 6...
Longwood rebounds from big early deficit, knocks off Gardner-Webb, 64-59
An 11-2 run out of the locker room after halftime got Longwood back on track after a rough first half, and the Lancers would go on from there to a 64-59 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night in Farmville. Longwood (14-6, 6-1 Big South) held Gardner-Webb to 34.8 percent shooting...
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m. County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance. The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at...
The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district
After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County
A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft. Abbott is...
Governor’s School theater students bring first performances of ‘The Olympians’
In January 2020, the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School were the first theater students to perform “Hello Girls.”. This weekend, 14 theater students will be the first to perform “The Olympians” on stage. Both plays were written by the same playwrights. Cassy Maxton-Whitacre, theatre and communications instructor...
Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month. The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area....
Partnership will allow clinic to provide dental care to thousands of children each year
A new partnership will result in preventative and restorative dental care for thousands of children each year in Southwest Virginia. The Carilion Clinic Foundation and Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced the creation of a new partnership and funding agreement that will expand children’s oral health care services in the region through the development of a pediatric dental residency program at Carilion Clinic.
Vigil to be held Sunday to call on legislators to address state housing crisis
A vigil will be held on Sunday to call for affordable housing in the City of Waynesboro. The vigil, held by Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, will take place at 3 p.m. outside the Embrace Community Center. The vigil will be part of...
Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29
Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville. The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.
New year: Waynesboro School Board elects new chair and vice chair
Waynesboro School Board elected Erika Smith, who represents Ward B, as its chair last week. “I am excited to continue to serve the children and families of Waynesboro in my new role. I am dedicated to serving the diverse population in our city and am committed to ensuring that every child experiences the many opportunities available in our public schools,” Smith said.
