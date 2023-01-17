ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Unhealthy Hokies’ season continues to unravel in loss to #10 Virginia

It’s so hard to be successful in sports because there are so many factors involved. Virginia Tech is coming off arguably its best season ever, but the Hokies simply don’t have the luxury of the blue bloods of the sport, starting lineups filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and with five-star prospects coming off the bench.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech faces #10 Virginia looking to get season back on the rails

Virginia Tech is itching for a win, itching for some bit of inspiration as they look to get a derailed season back on track. We’ve reached one month since the last time the Hokies won a game, currently engulfed in a five-game skid that has put the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion not even within arm’s reach of the NCAA Tournament bubble as things stand, one would think.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district

After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County

A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures

The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month. The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Partnership will allow clinic to provide dental care to thousands of children each year

A new partnership will result in preventative and restorative dental care for thousands of children each year in Southwest Virginia. The Carilion Clinic Foundation and Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced the creation of a new partnership and funding agreement that will expand children’s oral health care services in the region through the development of a pediatric dental residency program at Carilion Clinic.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

New year: Waynesboro School Board elects new chair and vice chair

Waynesboro School Board elected Erika Smith, who represents Ward B, as its chair last week. “I am excited to continue to serve the children and families of Waynesboro in my new role. I am dedicated to serving the diverse population in our city and am committed to ensuring that every child experiences the many opportunities available in our public schools,” Smith said.
WAYNESBORO, VA

