West Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo Police still searching for answers in shooting death one year later

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police say they are still looking for answers in a shooting death that took place one year ago today. Investigators say on Jan. 18 just before midnight, officers responded to a home on Maidstone Circle in the new Friarsgate subdivision. According to police, Nasir Lewis...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Irmo strip mall fire under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
IRMO, SC
