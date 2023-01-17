A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO