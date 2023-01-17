Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the Arts
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
wach.com
Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
Man accused of shooting at police from West Columbia hotel appears appears in court for first time
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect accused of shooting at police at a West Columbia motel and barricading himself for hours appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing. Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34, of Charleston, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,...
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
Suspect accused of burying man in a shallow grave in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he buried a man in a shallow grave. Officers charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins with unauthorized removal of a dead body. The case involves the 2022 suspicious death of a 24-year-old man that Dinkins knew. Officers say...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Police still searching for answers in shooting death one year later
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police say they are still looking for answers in a shooting death that took place one year ago today. Investigators say on Jan. 18 just before midnight, officers responded to a home on Maidstone Circle in the new Friarsgate subdivision. According to police, Nasir Lewis...
WLTX.com
West Columbia confirms shots were fired during hotel standoff, suspect still barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what we know.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
Family members continue speaking out about conditions at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More videos from inside the Richland County Jail show inmates mopping sewage and another clip shows a bucket of water that inmates were given to flush their toilets with. A family member of an inmate told us, her loved one has been in Alvin S. Glenn...
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
WIS-TV
“They’re in dangerous situations,” Inmate’s relatives respond to County’s statement on jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family members of inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are speaking out after videos and pictures surfaced showing the conditions inside of the jail. A video recorded by an inmate shows a toilet disconnected from the wall in one of the cells. Also, in the...
wach.com
Irmo strip mall fire under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
