Stamford, CT

Commercial Observer

HOT 97 Owner MediaCo Relocating to 25K SF in Flatiron

Hip-hop will no longer live in Hudson Square but instead reside in the Flatiron District. MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, signed a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the second and third floors of Savanna’s 48 West 25th Street, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, according to Savanna.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

CI US Holdings Signs 50K-SF Lease at 101 Park Avenue

CI US Holdings, a Canadian wealth management firm, signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at H.J. Kalikow & Co.‘s 101 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported. The company will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors of the Midtown East building, which has asking rent of $105 per square foot, according to landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield, which did not disclose the length of the lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Cannabis Software Firm Fyllo to Open First Manhattan Office in Midtown

Chicago-based cannabis software company Fyllo will open its first Manhattan office in 5,371 square feet at 27 West 24th Street this spring, Commercial Observer has learned. Fyllo, which provides marketing and compliance software for cannabis firms, took part of the seventh floor of MJ Orbach Associates’ Midtown building, said JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who brokered the deal for the landlord with colleagues Sam Seiler and Aristotle Proskinitopoulos.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Dominican Republic Bank BanReservas Opening First NYC Outpost at Radio Tower & Hotel

Dominican Republic-based bank BanReservas is putting down retail roots in Washington Heights, Commercial Observer has learned. BanReservas signed a lease for 2,237 square feet at 500 181st Street, also known as the Radio Tower & Hotel, to open its New York City bank, according to landlord broker Newmark. Asking rents were around $175 per square foot, but Nermark declined to disclose the length of the lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Moroccan Government and Fertility Clinic Sign 17K SF at 369 Lexington

The Moroccan consulate and a fertility clinic took a combined 17,000 square feet in separate leases at Triangle Assets’ 369 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Consulate General of Morocco signed a lease for 8,500 square feet in the building and will relocate from 55 Broadway, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Architecture Research Office Nails Down Space at Downtown Brooklyn’s 1 Willoughby

Architecture Research Office (ARO), a Manhattan firm known for unique commercial, residential and institutional projects, is leaving its Hudson Square offices for Downtown Brooklyn. ARO inked a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor of 1 Willoughby Square, a new 34-story office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, according...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Kramer Levin Taps Elise Wagner as Co-Chair of Land Use Practice

Elise Wagner, who has been on the legal front lines of New York City’s zoning approvals for nearly two decades, has been elevated to co-chair of law firm Kramer Levin’s land use practice, Commercial Observer can first report. Wagner, a partner at Kramer Levin since 2005, will lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Hudson’s Bay Launches Bid for Casino Atop Saks Fifth Avenue’s Flagship

Your mother shops at Saks, and she may get to gamble there, too. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, has decided to enter the race for one of the three downstate gaming licenses with plans to redevelop about 200,000 square feet of unused space on the top three floors of Saks’ 611 Fifth Avenue flagship into a casino, Insider first reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway

Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)

This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

