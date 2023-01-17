Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
HOT 97 Owner MediaCo Relocating to 25K SF in Flatiron
Hip-hop will no longer live in Hudson Square but instead reside in the Flatiron District. MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, signed a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the second and third floors of Savanna’s 48 West 25th Street, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, according to Savanna.
Commercial Observer
CI US Holdings Signs 50K-SF Lease at 101 Park Avenue
CI US Holdings, a Canadian wealth management firm, signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at H.J. Kalikow & Co.‘s 101 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported. The company will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors of the Midtown East building, which has asking rent of $105 per square foot, according to landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield, which did not disclose the length of the lease.
Commercial Observer
Cannabis Software Firm Fyllo to Open First Manhattan Office in Midtown
Chicago-based cannabis software company Fyllo will open its first Manhattan office in 5,371 square feet at 27 West 24th Street this spring, Commercial Observer has learned. Fyllo, which provides marketing and compliance software for cannabis firms, took part of the seventh floor of MJ Orbach Associates’ Midtown building, said JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who brokered the deal for the landlord with colleagues Sam Seiler and Aristotle Proskinitopoulos.
Commercial Observer
Dominican Republic Bank BanReservas Opening First NYC Outpost at Radio Tower & Hotel
Dominican Republic-based bank BanReservas is putting down retail roots in Washington Heights, Commercial Observer has learned. BanReservas signed a lease for 2,237 square feet at 500 181st Street, also known as the Radio Tower & Hotel, to open its New York City bank, according to landlord broker Newmark. Asking rents were around $175 per square foot, but Nermark declined to disclose the length of the lease.
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
Commercial Observer
Moroccan Government and Fertility Clinic Sign 17K SF at 369 Lexington
The Moroccan consulate and a fertility clinic took a combined 17,000 square feet in separate leases at Triangle Assets’ 369 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Consulate General of Morocco signed a lease for 8,500 square feet in the building and will relocate from 55 Broadway, according to...
Commercial Observer
Architecture Research Office Nails Down Space at Downtown Brooklyn’s 1 Willoughby
Architecture Research Office (ARO), a Manhattan firm known for unique commercial, residential and institutional projects, is leaving its Hudson Square offices for Downtown Brooklyn. ARO inked a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor of 1 Willoughby Square, a new 34-story office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, according...
Commercial Observer
Kramer Levin Taps Elise Wagner as Co-Chair of Land Use Practice
Elise Wagner, who has been on the legal front lines of New York City’s zoning approvals for nearly two decades, has been elevated to co-chair of law firm Kramer Levin’s land use practice, Commercial Observer can first report. Wagner, a partner at Kramer Levin since 2005, will lead...
Real Estate Roundup: Hill Metal Scrapyard Sold For $1.3M
An international metal recycling company has purchased a Hill scrapyard that it has run and leased for the past nearly two decades, in one of the city’s latest property deals. According to New Haven’s land records database, on Nov. 22, SMM New England Corporation bought the 4.06-acre industrial property...
Commercial Observer
Hudson’s Bay Launches Bid for Casino Atop Saks Fifth Avenue’s Flagship
Your mother shops at Saks, and she may get to gamble there, too. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC), the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, has decided to enter the race for one of the three downstate gaming licenses with plans to redevelop about 200,000 square feet of unused space on the top three floors of Saks’ 611 Fifth Avenue flagship into a casino, Insider first reported.
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the...
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Where is the Best Public Place in Fairfield County to See Manhattan?
I've always loved seeing the Manhattan skyline from a distance. I geek out when I can see the Empire State Building from Westport, the beacon of light coming off of One World Trade. To me, Manhattan is one of the wonders of the world, and it's an amazing sight. When...
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)
This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
Comments / 0