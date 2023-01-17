Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company
The Paul Laurence Dunbar Apartments, located on 15th Street near the U Street corridor, houses residents 62 years and older, many of whom have a fixed income. The post Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mymcmedia.org
‘Opportunity For Something New’: Plan For Lakeforest Includes Transit Center, Entertainment District
A proposed redevelopment of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg includes a new transit center and outdoor entertainment district. Developers and Gaithersburg leaders discussed the zoning and sketch plan during a meeting Tuesday. The sketch plan serves as a first step and overarching framework for subsequent plans. “It’s an end of an...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
mocoshow.com
Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years
Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years
WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions
Montgomery Parks is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
mocoshow.com
Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues
Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
Gulf Gas Station Closed for Renovations
The Gulf gas station at 8600 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring has closed for renovations. A fence has been erected around the site and demolition is underway in preparation for the conversion to an Exxon gas station, according to online reports. In 2016, preliminary plans were submitted to the...
mocoshow.com
Ten Montgomery County Restaurants Currently Participating in Winter Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 16 to January 22, with ten Montgomery County restaurants participating. Founding Farmers, J. Hollinger’s, Lia’s, all three Matchbox locations, Morton’s, Spanish Diner, The Daily Dish, and Dish & Dram will be the participating MoCo restaurants. Per the Metropolitan Restaurant Week website:
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery’s health officer role will be split into two positions
Montgomery County’s health officer role will be split into two positions—chief public health officer and a new chief of public health services—under a bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the County Council and supported by County Executive Marc Elrich. The creation of a second position is indicative of...
mocoshow.com
Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market
Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
mocoshow.com
Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
NBC Washington
MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials
Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
Money Muscle BBQ Expands to Riverdale Park Food Hall
Money Muscle BBQ has expanded to a food hall in Riverdale Park, according to a report from Eater D.C. A dine-in stall opened in the Le Fantome Food Hall & Bar on Monday, Jan. 16, offering regionally inspired smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and sauces inside The Station at Riverdale Park at 4501 Woodberry St.
mocoshow.com
Opening Soon Signage up at EggMania
Opening soon signage is up at EggMania at 385 Muddy Branch Road (previously Curry Place) in Gaithersburg. While no opening date has been announced, representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy).
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Comments / 0