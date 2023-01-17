ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Village, MD

WTOP

Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development

Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development

Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years

Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years

WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions

Montgomery Parks  is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
mocoshow.com

Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues

Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Gulf Gas Station Closed for Renovations

The Gulf gas station at 8600 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring has closed for renovations. A fence has been erected around the site and demolition is underway in preparation for the conversion to an Exxon gas station, according to online reports. In 2016, preliminary plans were submitted to the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery’s health officer role will be split into two positions

Montgomery County’s health officer role will be split into two positions—chief public health officer and a new chief of public health services—under a bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the County Council and supported by County Executive Marc Elrich. The creation of a second position is indicative of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market

Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments

Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
CROFTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
NBC Washington

MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials

Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Soon Signage up at EggMania

Opening soon signage is up at EggMania at 385 Muddy Branch Road (previously Curry Place) in Gaithersburg. While no opening date has been announced, representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy).
GAITHERSBURG, MD

