AP News Summary at 11:06 a.m. EST
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others. BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other government officials has crashed into a kindergarten near the capital of Kyiv, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services and is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. There was no immediate word on whether the crash, which came on a foggy morning in the eastern Kyiv suburb of Brovary, was an accident or war-related. Authorities immediately opened an investigation.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
AP Top 25 Movies, ranking 2022’s best: What made the cut?
With hundreds of new movies released each year, many of us depend on the expertise of film critics to help curate our own watching. It’s a thoroughly communal yet deeply personal experience. To honor the supporting role that entertainment journalism can play in this beloved pastime, The Associated Press on Thursday unveiled its inaugural AP Top 25 Movies ranking. The AP Top 25 Movies ranking is a distinctive honor roll of films that premiered in 2022, as determined by a truly representative panel of 26 of the country’s top movie experts working for AP-affiliated news outlets.
VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line
TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California. They said Thursday the line should lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris says expanding the electrical grid will allow the nation to deploy more renewable energy, a crucial ingredient in addressing climate change. The power line known as the Ten West Link will stretch 125 miles connecting electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona. west of Phoenix and Blythe, California, on the border between the two states.
Where are the Apollo astronauts now?
Walter Cunningham became the eighth Apollo astronaut to die in the last five years when he passed away this month aged 90. Here MailOnline looks at what happened to the 32 iconic US spacemen.
