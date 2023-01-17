ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Where Everything is Civilized and Gay and Rotted and Polite — Q&A with Poet Anthony Moll

Every year Washington Writers’ Publishing House, a literary co-op based in D.C., holds contests for residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., selecting manuscripts in the categories of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry for publication. In 2022, The Jean Feldman Poetry Prize was awarded to Baltimore’s Anthony Moll for their debut collection, You Cannot Save Here.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

The International Black World Heads To Baltimore For Fifth Conference

In a press conference convened by the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) at Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Dr. Ron Daniels, president of IBW and convenor of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), announced that the State of the Black World Conference V is scheduled for April 19-23 at the Baltimore Convention Center and Hilton Inner Harbor Hotel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hilltop

Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service

At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Museum of Art acquires 162 works, both historic and contemporary

The Baltimore Museum of Art has acquired 162 works representing a wide range of perspectives and innovations. According to the museum, the acquisitions came by gift and purchase between July and December of 2022 and reflect efforts by curators to diversify the range of voices, narratives and art forms in the BMA’s permanent collection.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

JBees Jamaican Me Crazy Comes Home to Roost at Lexington Market

When Jeff Brown opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, JBees Jamaican Me Crazy, inside the newly reborn Lexington Market in November, he thought he was ready. After all, he’d been parking his food truck (same name), outside the oldest public market in the country during its reboot, as his new stall and crew were being built. And he’d been running his truck—specializing in his jerk chicken, jerk fish sandwiches, and other dishes born, as he was, from Jamaican parentage—since 2015, so he’d had that mobile restaurant purring.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With former Bethlehem Steel workers at Tradepoint Atlantic

Hi Everyone!This morning was a mind-blowing trip to Tradepoint Atlantic. MINDBLOWING! What were are talking about is how the old site, of what for a long time was called Bethlehem Steel, has become NOW! "Beth Steel" as the workers called it helped to build America. It employed tens and tens of thousands. A had it's own company town with stores, schools and medical. Matter of fact, for the most part, Dundalk grew up as Beth Steel did. To this day men, and women proudly say the worked at "The Point." But all things come to an end. And with foresight, courage, and a ton of very...
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE

