Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
wypr.org
The sights and sounds of the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education. More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where Everything is Civilized and Gay and Rotted and Polite — Q&A with Poet Anthony Moll
Every year Washington Writers’ Publishing House, a literary co-op based in D.C., holds contests for residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., selecting manuscripts in the categories of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry for publication. In 2022, The Jean Feldman Poetry Prize was awarded to Baltimore’s Anthony Moll for their debut collection, You Cannot Save Here.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hilltop
The International Black World Heads To Baltimore For Fifth Conference
In a press conference convened by the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) at Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Dr. Ron Daniels, president of IBW and convenor of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), announced that the State of the Black World Conference V is scheduled for April 19-23 at the Baltimore Convention Center and Hilton Inner Harbor Hotel.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hilltop
Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service
At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Museum of Art acquires 162 works, both historic and contemporary
The Baltimore Museum of Art has acquired 162 works representing a wide range of perspectives and innovations. According to the museum, the acquisitions came by gift and purchase between July and December of 2022 and reflect efforts by curators to diversify the range of voices, narratives and art forms in the BMA’s permanent collection.
baltimoremagazine.com
JBees Jamaican Me Crazy Comes Home to Roost at Lexington Market
When Jeff Brown opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, JBees Jamaican Me Crazy, inside the newly reborn Lexington Market in November, he thought he was ready. After all, he’d been parking his food truck (same name), outside the oldest public market in the country during its reboot, as his new stall and crew were being built. And he’d been running his truck—specializing in his jerk chicken, jerk fish sandwiches, and other dishes born, as he was, from Jamaican parentage—since 2015, so he’d had that mobile restaurant purring.
GREG GUTFELD: If you live in Washington, D.C., then you're screwed
Greg Gutfeld reacted to the District of Columbia City Council voting to push through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes on "Gutfeld!"
Where's Marty? With former Bethlehem Steel workers at Tradepoint Atlantic
Hi Everyone!This morning was a mind-blowing trip to Tradepoint Atlantic. MINDBLOWING! What were are talking about is how the old site, of what for a long time was called Bethlehem Steel, has become NOW! "Beth Steel" as the workers called it helped to build America. It employed tens and tens of thousands. A had it's own company town with stores, schools and medical. Matter of fact, for the most part, Dundalk grew up as Beth Steel did. To this day men, and women proudly say the worked at "The Point." But all things come to an end. And with foresight, courage, and a ton of very...
Mayor Scott appoints Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer
Mayor Brandon Scott appoints Deputy Mayor Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Baltimore.
Murderer Admits To Brutally Butchering Beloved 'Community Matriarch' In Baltimore Church
Manzie Smith, Jr. could spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to the grisly murder of a beloved member and volunteer of an East Baltimore church in November 2021. Smith, 63, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended (plus five years of...
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
Hilltop
Campus Life Staff Serves Students on the First ‘Soul Food Thursday’ of the Semester
Members of Howard University Campus Life staff served students lunch on the first Thursday of the spring semester as part of their “Back to the Mecca” Spring 2023 welcome week. On Jan. 12, a line of over 200 students extended throughout the Blackburn Café basement floor and up...
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
