Duanesburg, NY

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Violent robbery, police chase leads to Troy man’s arrest

A Troy man was arrested after a violent incident on Tuesday night. It started when Murat Gibson committed armed robbery at a home in Lansingburgh – in front of a child – say police. Gibson took off in a U-Haul truck before first responders arrived, said police. He...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of severely neglecting his dog

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have charged a 24-year-old Albany man, accused of animal neglect. Police say back on January 12, officers responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for reports of an injured dog. A six-year-old female pit-bull police say was brought into their facility...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
TROY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges

A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY

