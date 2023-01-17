YUBA COUNTY — A local cold case and unsolved murder has caught the attention of a popular true crime podcast, The Fall Line. Host Laurah Norton hopes to shed light on a mystery left in the dark for more than a decade. Chairo Garibay Ferreyra of Olivehurst, Calif., was found murdered in January 2006, just weeks after she vanished in December 2005. To this day, more than 17 years later, no one has ever been arrested for her brutal murder. A new episode of The Fall Line's 3-part series diving into the case was released Wednesday. The final episode will be published in...

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO