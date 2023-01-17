Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
krcrtv.com
Pizza restaurant broken into and vandalized in Biggs, Oroville man arrested
BIGGS, Calif. — An Oroville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he broke into a pizza restaurant in Biggs. Deputies were contacted just before 6 a.m. about someone breaking into Pizza Round-up on B St. with motion sensors going off, meaning someone was inside.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
actionnewsnow.com
Police looking for suspect who burglarized Chico AT&T store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who entered a Chico AT&T store and took off with items early Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to the AT&T store near the Chico Marketplace around 3:30 a.m. for a report of an alarm. When officers arrived, they found...
krcrtv.com
K-9 unit sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl, stolen merchandise in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — A police dog in Paradise helped take dangerous drugs and wanted suspects of the street Tuesday night. It started around 8:45 p.m. with a traffic stop in Paradise, according to the Paradise Police Department. The PPD said Officer Archuleta stopped a driver for expired registration at...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
krcrtv.com
Two Romanian nationals arrested in card skimming operation in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two men from Romania were arrested on Monday in Anderson after detectives with the Anderson Police Department (APD) found them with evidence linking them to card skimming devices. The APD was monitoring an ATM at the Bank of America on Balls Ferry Rd. after two card...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.
"We have no answers": Podcast renews focus on Yuba County unsolved murder of Chairo Garibay
YUBA COUNTY — A local cold case and unsolved murder has caught the attention of a popular true crime podcast, The Fall Line. Host Laurah Norton hopes to shed light on a mystery left in the dark for more than a decade. Chairo Garibay Ferreyra of Olivehurst, Calif., was found murdered in January 2006, just weeks after she vanished in December 2005. To this day, more than 17 years later, no one has ever been arrested for her brutal murder. A new episode of The Fall Line's 3-part series diving into the case was released Wednesday. The final episode will be published in...
krcrtv.com
Parking enforcement on hold in downtown Chico after issues with more than half of meters
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico has put parking enforcement on hold after members of the public reported problems with 281 of the 404 meters in the downtown core. According to city officials, members of the public notified the city on January 18 that several meters were not processing credit card transactions.
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
krcrtv.com
Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue remains steadfast amid atmospheric storms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team admitted a cautious optimism on Wednesday amidst the current weather conditions and flooding that has been hitting the Northstate area for several weeks. They expressed that, while their call count for immanent rescues was lower than expected, they still remain on standby for any potential challenges.
Comments / 0