americanmilitarynews.com

Poland demands $1.3 trillion WW2 reparations from Germany

Germany turned down Poland’s request to negotiate compensation for some $1.3 trillion in estimated World War II reparations, saying it has closed the matter, Warsaw proclaimed this week. During a press conference Tuesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry indicated that it made a request for the United Nations to intervene to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Axios

German police remove Greta Thunberg, other activists from coal protest site

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters were physically removed by police in western Germany while protesting a coal mine expansion Sunday, per Politico. The big picture: Officers carried a smiling and laughing Thunberg away from the site near the mine in the village of Lützerath that's been the scene of clashes between police and climate change protesters after they said she didn't comply with a request to leave, German outlet Bild reports.
The Associated Press

Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest

BERLIN (AP) — The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday. The activists — identified only by their nicknames “Pinky” and “Brain” — had remained inside a self-dug tunnel for days in a bid to prevent heavy equipment from being brought in to bulldoze the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne. Meanwhile, anti-coal protests continued in the region, with eight activists chaining themselves to a giant digger at another nearby mine and others abseiling from a bridge to block access to Luetzerath. Both of those protests ended after several hours. Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE energy company for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.
AFP

German police finish clearing site of violent anti-coal protests

Police on Sunday said they had almost finished clearing climate activists from a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, as both sides accused each other of violence. The clearout had initially been expected to last weeks, but police said on Sunday only two activists remained in the village, holed up in an underground tunnel.
BBC

Hunting for Nazi gold in a Dutch village

Exasperated residents have appealed to treasure-hunters to stay away after they descended on the Dutch village of Ommeren searching for riches potentially worth millions, allegedly hidden by Nazi soldiers during World War Two. The hunt was triggered by an old map, believed to reveal where German soldiers may have buried...

