Mardi Gras sugar cookie decorating class to take place at Art Alley Marketplace on January 20th

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Art Alley Marketplace. Amy Hobbs of The Little Sweet Shoppe will host a Mardi Gras sugar cookie decorating class.

This is a beginner class that will teach:

Outline

Flood

Wet on Wet designs

Using sanding sugar & sprinkles

Consistencies, introduction to 3D piping

Each guest will receive Mardi Gras-themed cookies as well as their own cookie scribe. This event will be held above The Art Alley Marketplace, and extra boxes will be available for purchase if you want to practice at home afterward.