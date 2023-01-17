ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Mardi Gras sugar cookie decorating class to take place at Art Alley Marketplace on January 20th

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWgk4_0kHl6VM700

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Art Alley Marketplace. Amy Hobbs of The Little Sweet Shoppe will host a Mardi Gras sugar cookie decorating class.

This is a beginner class that will teach:

  • Outline
  • Flood
  • Wet on Wet designs
  • Using sanding sugar & sprinkles
  • Consistencies, introduction to 3D piping

Each guest will receive Mardi Gras-themed cookies as well as their own cookie scribe. This event will be held above The Art Alley Marketplace, and extra boxes will be available for purchase if you want to practice at home afterward.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana. The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prices of crawfish rise ahead of crawfish season

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crawfish are becoming a big part of Louisianian’s conversation as the excitement grows for the popular mudbugs. However, purchasing crawfish may hit your pockets a little harder than usual. Studies suggest that crawfish are $2 per pound and that is higher compared to last year’s price. One Tom Hardy the owner […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM launches new virtual campus tour to compel prospective students

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe unveiled its newly developed interactive recruitment tool. It allows students to virtually interact with the campus before touring or if they are unable to visit the campus. The new virtual campus tour is intended to assist prospective students at every stage of their […]
MONROE, LA
RadarOnline

White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Farmerville continues expansion a month after tornado damages

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Farmerville experienced a devastating storm in December, leaving some residents without homes. Yet, despite this natural disaster, the city still has a bright outlook for its future. Mayor John Crow of Farmerville says that expansion projects are already underway. He says the town is working on getting a […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
Daily Beast

Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text

A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach. In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM participates in MLK day of service

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Various organizations joined forces at ULM on Jan. 16, 2023, for its annual MLK day of service. Staff, students, and community members donated three truckloads of items to the Salvation Army to help replenish goods after the holiday season. “There’s a quote that Dr. Martin Luther...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

8-year-old Ashley county boy battles cancer diagnosis

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month. The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for. “Prayer is a critical component of what’s […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 Today Women in Sports (Jan 18th. 2023)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Today, celebrates three female athletes who were highlighted for Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes. Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports?We want to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy