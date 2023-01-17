Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Protasiewicz along with Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell are...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before
In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
$163 billion of COVID relief was stolen. Republicans must get to the bottom of it
Massive fraud in pandemic-era federal relief programs should be at the top of Republicans' agenda.
Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"
President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference before the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra says it’s time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota’s lead.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law prohibiting transgender students from competing in girls school sports has been dropped just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court. A federal judge ruled against the law in August and allowed a 10-year-old transgender girl to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district. But the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana representing the girl filed court documents Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit because the girl recently enrolled in a charter school outside the district. The ACLU said it stands by its arguments that the Indiana law violates federal Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex.
FOX 28 Spokane
Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Tuesday’s committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP effort to repeal the 2021 law. While there are still similar measures expected to advance through the Republican-controlled House, they would eventually land before the same Senate committee for a vote. Environmental groups cheered Tuesday’s outcome. Republican opponents of the law worry that the mandates it sets aren’t achievable and that electric vehicles are too costly for many families. California’s standards include a ban on new gas vehicles starting in 2035.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida Supreme Court upholds gun law banning restrictions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers can fine local government officials who attempt to restrict gun and ammunition sales under a state law upheld by the state Supreme Court. Former Democratic Agriculture Commissioner and some municipalities sued the state over a law that preempts local governments from enacting gun sale restrictions, saying it goes too far because it also calls for fines against elected officials who vote for restrictions. But justices on the conservative court disagreed in a 4-1 decision, saying local officials don’t have exemption from the fines.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointment Leaves Ex-Home Sec Member 'Horrified'
Former Democratic members of the House Homeland Security Committee have criticized the GOP House steering panel's decision to place Greene on the committee.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Kansas man who admitted he threatened to kill a congressman. Chase Neill represented himself at the trial and questioned U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner on the witness stand. Neill said he was a messenger from God, warning that the congressman had to die for ignoring his concerns about wizards and extraterrestrials. The judge found Neill competent to stand trial and act as his own attorney despite a serious head injury. Authorities have noted a sharp rise in threats against elected officials nationwide. Threatening a public official is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Comments / 0