Wisconsin State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference before the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra says it’s time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota’s lead.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law prohibiting transgender students from competing in girls school sports has been dropped just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court. A federal judge ruled against the law in August and allowed a 10-year-old transgender girl to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district. But the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana representing the girl filed court documents Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit because the girl recently enrolled in a charter school outside the district. The ACLU said it stands by its arguments that the Indiana law violates federal Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Tuesday’s committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP effort to repeal the 2021 law. While there are still similar measures expected to advance through the Republican-controlled House, they would eventually land before the same Senate committee for a vote. Environmental groups cheered Tuesday’s outcome. Republican opponents of the law worry that the mandates it sets aren’t achievable and that electric vehicles are too costly for many families. California’s standards include a ban on new gas vehicles starting in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Florida Supreme Court upholds gun law banning restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers can fine local government officials who attempt to restrict gun and ammunition sales under a state law upheld by the state Supreme Court. Former Democratic Agriculture Commissioner and some municipalities sued the state over a law that preempts local governments from enacting gun sale restrictions, saying it goes too far because it also calls for fines against elected officials who vote for restrictions. But justices on the conservative court disagreed in a 4-1 decision, saying local officials don’t have exemption from the fines.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Kansas man who admitted he threatened to kill a congressman. Chase Neill represented himself at the trial and questioned U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner on the witness stand. Neill said he was a messenger from God, warning that the congressman had to die for ignoring his concerns about wizards and extraterrestrials. The judge found Neill competent to stand trial and act as his own attorney despite a serious head injury. Authorities have noted a sharp rise in threats against elected officials nationwide. Threatening a public official is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
KANSAS STATE

