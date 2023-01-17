Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
KevinMD.com
How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
My family is stealing my disabled parent's inheritance. Should I get involved?
In this week's For Love & Money, a reader asks if they should fight relatives who are trying to cut their disabled sibling out of their parents' will.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Experimental intimacy
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
webnewsobserver.com
Is it love or attachment? Know the difference
We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Opinion: On Being Single and Searching
I’m not sure why every conversation I have about being single is loaded with so many assumptions. There’s an assumption that I’m lonely. There’s the assumption that I should be looking for my soulmate. There’s the assumption that dating apps are the only way to date and that I want to be bombarded with dating and self-improvement advice. There’s the assumption that I need to be assured about my own qualities, my looks, and my dating prospects. It boggles the mind how many conclusions people draw based only on my relationship status.
Opinion: Love Addicts Throw Themselves Into Relationships
For the first part of my life, I wanted someone else to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
sixtyandme.com
Embody Your Superpower After 60
Everyone has a superpower. Do you know what yours is?. To confidently display your superpower after 60 requires you to see what limiting beliefs about yourself have unconsciously hidden your true, authentic self. This is an inner journey that begs many questions. Not the least of which is, who is...
psychologytoday.com
The Illusion of Willpower: Why You Can't "Just Stop"
Most people who rely solely on willpower to change their behaviors will fail at some point. When it comes to fighting against our own desires, willpower alone is rarely enough; theories like ego depletion may help explain why. The key to long-lasting change is to shift your beliefs. If you...
These Are the Thinking Habits Most Likely to Destroy Your Life, According to a Therapist
Dr. Jennifer Guttman teaches us how to identify negative thought patters, and offers practical exercises to help us redirect our fears.
Are You Creating and Prioritizing the Right Goals?
We talk quite a bit about setting goals as a means to be successful. However, you can’t just set any goals and expect it all to work. Creating and prioritizing the right goals for you at the right time is vital to truly find success.
How Does Understanding Yourself Impact Your Spiritual Growth?
Most people tend to believe spirituality is something separated from their “normal” lives. They believe that there is a place where they can be spiritual; at home or in retreats, and that there are places where spirituality doesn’t dare to penetrate.
Improving Your Motivation
If you struggle to meet the goals you have for yourself, improving your motivation might make all the difference. As we work toward self-improvement to get to the life we really want, motivation is key. When things get hard, motivation wanes. How do you improve your motivation so you can reach your goals?
Wisdom of Experience
Wisdom is a quality that is often associated with age and experience. It is the ability to make sound judgments and decisions based on knowledge and understanding. Wisdom of experience is the knowledge and understanding that comes from living through various experiences and learning from them. It is the ability to apply the lessons learned from past experiences to present and future situations.
Comments / 0