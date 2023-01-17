Toledo-area wrestlers in state rankings for week of Jan. 15
Here are where local high school wrestlers in The Blade’s coverage area rank in the week of Jan. 15. Rankings are courtesy of borofanohio.net (boys) and americanwomenswrestling.com (girls).
DIVISION I BOYS
106 pounds
■ No. 4 — Ayden Dodd, Perrysburg.
■ No. 22 — Josh Medina, Clay.
113 pounds
■ No. 6 — Jaiden Sarabia, Whitmer.
■ No. 10 — Alex Denkins, Perrysburg.
■ No. 12 — Garrison Weisner, Clay.
■ No. 22 — Max Beck, St. John’s Jesuit.
120 pounds
■ No. 1 — Marcus Blaze, Perrysburg.
■ No. 9 — Zachary Bergman, Anthony Wayne.
■ No. 24 — Candio DeLuna, Oregon Clay.
126 pounds
■ No. 1 — Phoenix Contos, Waite.
■ No. 2 — Ryan Avalos, Perrysburg.
■ No. 12 — Micah Medina, Clay.
■ No. 23 — Gage Ross, Fremont Ross.
■ No. 24 — Will Jolliff, Findlay.
132 pounds
■ No. 4 — Hudson Goebel, Findlay.
■ No. 12 — Diego Chavez, Perrysburg.
138 pounds
■ No. 4 — Jeremy Ginter, Whitmer.
■ No. 17 — Cole Evans, Perrysburg.
144 pounds
■ No. 7 — AJ Parish, Perrysburg.
■ No. 8 — Ethan Mitchell, Findlay.
150 pounds
■ No. 1 — Wynton Denkins, Perrysburg.
■ No. 22 — John Paul Smith, Findlay.
■ No. 24 — Kaden Soto, St. John’s Jesuit.
157 pounds
■ No. 8 — Jake Wood, Perrysburg.
165 pounds
■ No. 1 — Joey Blaze, Perrysburg.
■ No. 20 — Austin Sertell, Findlay.
■ No. 24 — Davion Browning, Lima Senior.
175 pounds
■ No. 1 — Myles Takats, Perrysburg.
■ No. 16 — Isaiah Schlegel, Whitmer.
190 pounds
■ No. 2 — Andrew Liber, St. Francis de Sales.
■ No. 10 — Gage Yackee, St. John’s Jesuit.
■ No. 16 — Josh Takats, Perrysburg.
285 pounds
■ No. 15 — Tommy Ling, Anthony Wayne.
DIVISION II BOYS
106 pounds
■ No. 9 — Roman Cordoba, Napoleon.
■ No. 14 — Zavian LaFountain, Wauseon.
113 pounds
■ No. 10 — Alex Gonzales, Napoleon.
■ No. 18 — Joseph Lugabihl, Wauseon.
120 pounds
■ No. 13 — Larry Moreno, Wauseon.
■ No. 14 — Harrison Bohls, Napoleon.
126 pounds
■ No. 3 — Collin Twigg, Wauseon.
132 pounds
■ No. 9 — Zaden Torres, Wauseon.
144 pounds
■ No. 7 — Benicio Torres, Wauseon.
■ No. 10 — Daniel Fields, Bowling Green.
■ No. 11 — Brayden Hull, Napoleon.
150 pounds
■ No. 8 — James Simms, Fostoria.
■ No. 28 — Manny Gante, Wauseon.
157 pounds
■ No. 20 — Kale Waxler, Wauseon.
■ No. 21 — Ayden Wilson, Rossford.
165 pounds
■ No. 3 — Zaidan Kessler, Wauseon.
175 pounds
■ No. 26 — Chance Snow, Wauseon.
190 pounds
■ No. 13 — Henry Eggers, Napoleon.
■ No. 16 — Austin Kovar, Wauseon.
215 pounds
■ No. 13 — Justin Duncan, Wauseon.
285 pounds
■ No. 26 — Zain Bell, Bryan.
■ No. 27 — Dominic Burch, Bowling Green.
■ No. 29 — Isaac Lehman, Napoleon.
■ No. 34 — Michael Cannings, Central Catholic.
DIVISION III BOYS
106 pounds
■ No. 1 — Adam Mattin, Delta
■ No. 2 — Scott Fuller, Genoa.
■ No. 10 — Braedyn Tammarine, Liberty Center.
■ No. 24 — Mason Miller, Archbold.
113 pounds
■ No. 6 — Tyler Barnes, Delta.
■ No. 13 — Bodee Miller, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 19 — Jordan Rodriguez, Archbold.
■ No. 23 — RJ Coldren, Liberty-Benton.
120 pounds
■ No. 5 — Trevor Wilcox, Otsego.
■ No.15 — Evan Hanefeld, Delta.
■ No. 16 — Drew Matthews, Liberty Center.
■ No. 17 — Mike Soto, Genoa.
■ No. 18 — Brodie Setmire, Evergreen.
■ No. 21 — Ashton Stuckey, Archbold.
■ No. 27 — Will Pask, Liberty-Benton.
126 pounds
■ No. 10 — Lane Thacker, Lakota.
■ No. 23 — Noah Tipton, Genoa.
■ No. 26 —Vince Barton, Lake.
■ No. 28 — Anthony Hernandez, Delta.
■ No. 29 — Landon Massie, Liberty Center.
132 pounds
■ No. 20 — Ayden Gleckler, Evergreen.
■ No. 23 — Simon Roth, Lakota.
138 pounds
■ No. 4 — Owen Miller, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 9 — Joey Manley, Otsego.
■ No. 14 — Gabe Chapa, Archbold.
■ No. 15 — Jack Stubleski, Evergreen.
144 pounds
■ No. 1 — Brodie Dominique, Archbold.
■ No. 9 — Jeff Camp, Patrick Henry.
■ No. 19 — Cody Biddle, Lakota.
■ No. 21 — Jackson Bartels, Liberty Center.
■ No. 23 — Zavier Materni, Genoa.
■ No. 24 — Wyatt Zeigler, Elmwood.
■ No. 25 — Garrett Geldine, Woodmore.
150 pounds
■ No. 7 — Lee Borders, Otsego.
■ No. 18 — Ian Grime, Archbold.
157 pounds
■ No. 14 — Malakii Pinkelton, Port Clinton.
■ No. 17 — Montana Pierce, McComb.
■ No. 25 — Christian Paul, Oak Harbor.
165 pounds
■ No. 1 — Connor Smith, Gibsonburg.
■ No. 15 — Jack Caldwell, Woodmore.
■ No. 21 — Gabe Garlick, Lakota.
175 pounds
■ No. 5 — Cannon Endicott, Elmwood.
■ No. 6 — Xander Myers, Liberty Center.
■ No. 7 — Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 8 — Hayden Dickman, Archbold.
■ No. 9 — Braxton Quaintance, Lakota.
■ No. 23 — Ryland Ernest, Arcadia.
190 pounds
■ No. 5 — Mason Oliver, Elmwood.
■ No. 9 — Dylan Aeschliman, Archbold.
■ No. 18 — Eli Wolph, Woodmore.
■ No. 22 — Jon Rosas, Lakota.
215 pounds
■ No. 5 — Wyat Ripke, Archbold.
■ No. 7 — Gavin Gillig, Liberty-Benton.
■ No. 15 — Ethan Crawford, Genoa.
■ No. 26 — Logan Sifuentes, Liberty Center.
■ No. 29 — Cam'ron Kirtz, Swanton.
285 pounds
■ No. 2 — Owen Box, Liberty Center.
■ No. 16 — Jacob Wetzel, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
■ No. 17 — Samari Smith, Port Clinton.
GIRLS (ONE DIVISION)
100 pounds
■ No. 14 — Lilly Zweifel, Gibsonburg.
105 pounds
■ No. 13 — Rylee Touhalisky, Findlay.
■ No. 14 — Charlie Distel, Arcadia.
■ No. 18 — Brianna Montgomery, Gibsonburg.
110 pounds
■ No. 3 — Jaiden Long, Fremont Ross.
■ No. 7 — Lylah Gheen, Elmwood.
■ No. 11 — Suzy Castro, Napoleon.
■ No. 16 — Danya Perry, Rossford.
115 pounds
■ No. 6 — Morgan Leonhardt, Gibsonburg.
■ No. 7 — Makaya Crisenbery, Montpelier.
■ No. 20 — Evanie Shank, Napoleon.
■ No. 22 — Meadow Gomez, Springfield.
■ No. 24 — Liv Hussar, Rossford.
■ No. 25 — Olivia Gill, Findlay.
120 pounds
■ No. 10 — Jacee Altaffer, Montpelier.
■ No. 11 — Maria Hoffman, Sylvania Southview.
■ No. 14 — Alyssa Johnson, Napoleon.
■ No. 20 — Ryleigh Mercer, Springfield.
■ No. 21 — Taylor Peck, Fremont Ross.
130 pounds
■ No. 4 — Cadence Wallace, Port Clinton.
■ No. 14 — Jocelyn Schaeffer, Gibsonburg.
140 pounds
■ No. 1 — Alexus Shaneyfelt, Liberty Center.
■ No. 8 — Madeline Meyers, Start.
■ No. 9 — Gracie Rohrer, Port Clinton.
■ No. 10 — Kayden Lewis, Rossford.
145 pounds
■ No. 15 — Billie Crowder, Start.
155 pounds
■ No. 11 — Kate Simmons, Findlay.
■ No. 23 — Mya Reeves, Port Clinton.
170 pounds
■ No. 11 — Olivia Perry, Port Clinton.
190 pounds
■ No. 1 — Savannah Isaac, Whitmer.
■ No. 2 — Laney Oliver, Findlay.
■ No. 11 — Xsaria Puente, Fremont Ross.
235 pounds
■ No. 17 — Gabby Oregon, Archbold.
