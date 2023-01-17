ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo-area wrestlers in state rankings for week of Jan. 15

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 2 days ago

Here are where local high school wrestlers in The Blade’s coverage area rank in the week of Jan. 15. Rankings are courtesy of borofanohio.net (boys) and americanwomenswrestling.com (girls).

DIVISION I BOYS

106 pounds
■ No. 4 —  Ayden Dodd, Perrysburg.
■ No. 22 — Josh Medina, Clay.

113 pounds
■ No. 6 — Jaiden Sarabia, Whitmer.
■ No. 10 —  Alex Denkins, Perrysburg.
■ No. 12 — Garrison Weisner, Clay.
■ No. 22 — Max Beck, St. John’s Jesuit.

120 pounds
■ No. 1 — Marcus Blaze, Perrysburg.
■ No. 9 — Zachary Bergman, Anthony Wayne.
■ No. 24 — Candio DeLuna, Oregon Clay.

126 pounds
■ No. 1 — Phoenix Contos, Waite.
■ No. 2 — Ryan Avalos, Perrysburg.
■ No. 12 —  Micah Medina, Clay.
■ No. 23 —  Gage Ross, Fremont Ross.
■ No. 24 — Will Jolliff, Findlay.

132 pounds
■ No. 4 — Hudson Goebel, Findlay.
■ No. 12 — Diego Chavez, Perrysburg.

138 pounds
■ No. 4 — Jeremy Ginter, Whitmer.
■ No. 17 — Cole Evans, Perrysburg.

144 pounds
■ No. 7 — AJ Parish, Perrysburg.
■ No. 8 — Ethan Mitchell, Findlay.

150 pounds
■ No. 1 — Wynton Denkins, Perrysburg.
■ No. 22 — John Paul Smith, Findlay.
■ No. 24 — Kaden Soto, St. John’s Jesuit.

157 pounds
■ No. 8 — Jake Wood, Perrysburg.

165 pounds
■ No. 1 — Joey Blaze, Perrysburg.
■ No. 20 — Austin Sertell, Findlay.
■ No. 24 — Davion Browning, Lima Senior.

175 pounds
■ No. 1 — Myles Takats, Perrysburg.
■ No. 16 — Isaiah Schlegel, Whitmer.

190 pounds
■ No. 2 —  Andrew Liber, St. Francis de Sales.
■ No. 10 — Gage Yackee, St. John’s Jesuit.
■ No. 16 — Josh Takats, Perrysburg.

285 pounds
■ No. 15 — Tommy Ling, Anthony Wayne.

DIVISION II BOYS

106 pounds
■ No. 9 — Roman Cordoba, Napoleon.
■ No. 14 — Zavian LaFountain, Wauseon.

113 pounds
■ No. 10 — Alex Gonzales, Napoleon.
■ No. 18 — Joseph Lugabihl, Wauseon.

120 pounds
■ No. 13 — Larry Moreno, Wauseon.
■ No. 14 — Harrison Bohls, Napoleon.

126 pounds
■ No. 3 — Collin Twigg, Wauseon.

132 pounds
■ No. 9 — Zaden Torres, Wauseon.

144 pounds
■ No. 7 — Benicio Torres, Wauseon.
■ No. 10 — Daniel Fields, Bowling Green.
■ No. 11 — Brayden Hull, Napoleon.

150 pounds
■ No. 8 — James Simms, Fostoria.
■ No. 28 — Manny Gante, Wauseon.

157 pounds
■ No. 20 — Kale Waxler, Wauseon.
■ No. 21 — Ayden Wilson, Rossford.

165 pounds
■ No. 3 — Zaidan Kessler, Wauseon.

175 pounds
■ No. 26 — Chance Snow, Wauseon.

190 pounds
■ No. 13 — Henry Eggers, Napoleon.
■ No. 16 — Austin Kovar, Wauseon.

215 pounds
■ No. 13 — Justin Duncan, Wauseon.

285 pounds
■ No. 26 — Zain Bell, Bryan.
■ No. 27 — Dominic Burch, Bowling Green.
■ No. 29 — Isaac Lehman, Napoleon.
■ No. 34 — Michael Cannings, Central Catholic.

DIVISION III BOYS

106 pounds
■ No. 1 — Adam Mattin, Delta
■ No. 2 — Scott Fuller, Genoa.
■ No. 10 — Braedyn Tammarine, Liberty Center.
■ No. 24 — Mason Miller, Archbold.

113 pounds
■ No. 6 — Tyler Barnes, Delta.
■ No. 13 — Bodee Miller, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 19 — Jordan Rodriguez, Archbold.
■ No. 23 — RJ Coldren, Liberty-Benton.

120 pounds
■ No. 5 — Trevor Wilcox, Otsego.
■ No.15 — Evan Hanefeld, Delta.
■ No. 16 — Drew Matthews, Liberty Center.
■ No. 17 — Mike Soto, Genoa.
■ No. 18 — Brodie Setmire, Evergreen.
■ No. 21 — Ashton Stuckey, Archbold.
■ No. 27 — Will Pask, Liberty-Benton.

126 pounds
■ No. 10 — Lane Thacker, Lakota.
■ No. 23 — Noah Tipton, Genoa.
■ No. 26 —Vince Barton, Lake.
■ No. 28 — Anthony Hernandez, Delta.
■ No. 29 — Landon Massie, Liberty Center.

132 pounds
■ No. 20 — Ayden Gleckler, Evergreen.
■ No. 23 — Simon Roth, Lakota.

138 pounds
■ No. 4 — Owen Miller, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 9 — Joey Manley, Otsego.
■ No. 14 — Gabe Chapa, Archbold.
■ No. 15 — Jack Stubleski, Evergreen.

144 pounds
■ No. 1 — Brodie Dominique, Archbold.
■ No. 9 — Jeff Camp, Patrick Henry.
■ No. 19 — Cody Biddle, Lakota.
■ No. 21 — Jackson Bartels, Liberty Center.
■ No. 23 — Zavier Materni, Genoa.
■ No. 24 — Wyatt Zeigler, Elmwood.
■ No. 25 — Garrett Geldine, Woodmore.

150 pounds
■ No. 7 — Lee Borders, Otsego.
■ No. 18 — Ian Grime, Archbold.

157 pounds
■ No. 14 — Malakii Pinkelton, Port Clinton.
■ No. 17 — Montana Pierce, McComb.
■ No. 25 — Christian Paul, Oak Harbor.

165 pounds
■ No. 1 — Connor Smith, Gibsonburg.
■ No. 15 — Jack Caldwell, Woodmore.
■ No. 21 — Gabe Garlick, Lakota.

175 pounds
■ No. 5 — Cannon Endicott, Elmwood.
■ No. 6 — Xander Myers, Liberty Center.
■ No. 7 — Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor.
■ No. 8 — Hayden Dickman, Archbold.
■ No. 9 — Braxton Quaintance, Lakota.
■ No. 23 — Ryland Ernest, Arcadia.

190 pounds
■ No. 5 — Mason Oliver, Elmwood.
■ No. 9 — Dylan Aeschliman, Archbold.
■ No. 18 — Eli Wolph, Woodmore.
■ No. 22 — Jon Rosas, Lakota.

215 pounds
■ No. 5 — Wyat Ripke, Archbold.
■ No. 7 — Gavin Gillig, Liberty-Benton.
■ No. 15 — Ethan Crawford, Genoa.
■ No. 26 — Logan Sifuentes, Liberty Center.
■ No. 29 — Cam'ron Kirtz, Swanton.

285 pounds
■ No. 2 — Owen Box, Liberty Center.
■ No. 16 — Jacob Wetzel, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
■ No. 17 — Samari Smith, Port Clinton.

GIRLS (ONE DIVISION)

100 pounds
■ No. 14 — Lilly Zweifel, Gibsonburg.

105 pounds
■ No. 13 — Rylee Touhalisky, Findlay.
■ No. 14 — Charlie Distel, Arcadia.
■ No. 18 — Brianna Montgomery, Gibsonburg.

110 pounds
■ No. 3 — Jaiden Long, Fremont Ross.
■ No. 7 — Lylah Gheen, Elmwood.
■ No. 11 — Suzy Castro, Napoleon.
■ No. 16 — Danya Perry, Rossford.

115 pounds
■ No. 6 — Morgan Leonhardt, Gibsonburg.
■ No. 7 — Makaya Crisenbery, Montpelier.
■ No. 20 — Evanie Shank, Napoleon.
■ No. 22 — Meadow Gomez, Springfield.
■ No. 24 — Liv Hussar, Rossford.
■ No. 25 — Olivia Gill, Findlay.

120 pounds
■ No. 10 — Jacee Altaffer, Montpelier.
■ No. 11 — Maria Hoffman, Sylvania Southview.
■ No. 14 — Alyssa Johnson, Napoleon.
■ No. 20 — Ryleigh Mercer, Springfield.
■ No. 21 — Taylor Peck, Fremont Ross.

130 pounds
■ No. 4 — Cadence Wallace, Port Clinton.
■ No. 14 — Jocelyn Schaeffer, Gibsonburg.

140 pounds
■ No. 1 — Alexus Shaneyfelt, Liberty Center.
■ No. 8 — Madeline Meyers, Start.
■ No. 9 — Gracie Rohrer, Port Clinton.
■ No. 10 — Kayden Lewis, Rossford.

145 pounds
■ No. 15 — Billie Crowder, Start.

155 pounds
■ No. 11 — Kate Simmons, Findlay.
■ No. 23 — Mya Reeves, Port Clinton.

170 pounds
■ No. 11 — Olivia Perry, Port Clinton.

190 pounds
■ No. 1 — Savannah Isaac, Whitmer.
■ No. 2 — Laney Oliver, Findlay.
■ No. 11 — Xsaria Puente, Fremont Ross.

235 pounds
■ No. 17 — Gabby Oregon, Archbold.

Related
Cleveland.com

No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
STOW, OH
The Blade

2022-23 All-Blade boys basketball midseason watch list

With a month remaining in the 2022-23 high school basketball season, it is time to break down some of the top individual performers entering that stretch drive. These players should ultimately be in line for top honors within their leagues, and perhaps for all-district and all-state recognition in the coming weeks. They are also among the top candidates to claim spots on the 28th annual All-Blade basketball team, which includes the area's best players from all leagues and divisions. These players' performance over remainder of the regular season, and in tournament play, will determine how they are ultimately rated.
The Blade

High school basketball roundup: Whitmer girls upset state-ranked Fremont Ross

The Fremont Ross girls basketball team came into Toledo on Thursday night ranked No. 10 in the latest state poll but left with their second loss, a 49-46 defeat to Whitmer. Sydney Borer scored 20 points for the Panthers (7-8, 7-2) and Jada Shoup added 18 points and eight rebounds in this TRAC battle. Carma Johnson led Fremont Ross (15-2, 7-2) with 16 points and Destiny Robinson had 12 and Janiah Holmes 10. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43, FINDLAY 34
TOLEDO, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield No. 2 in Division IV

The Top Ten teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 9-0 119. 2. Centerville (5) 12-2 115. 3. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-3 100. 4. Brecksville-Broadview...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Karchner selected as head football coach at Maumee

Maumee High School has selected Evan Karchner as its head football coach, pending school board approval on Monday, the school announced on Thursday. Karchner, a 2012 Maumee graduate, is currently the head football coach for Evergreen. “I am very excited about the opportunity to come back to Maumee to teach and be the Panthers’ head football coach. Maumee is very special to me. It’s the place that made me who I am today,” Karchner said in a release. “I am excited to work with the students and athletes at both Maumee High School and Gateway Middle School, and I can’t wait to get started and help them reach their goals academically and athletically.” Karchner will also be recommended as a math teacher at Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
The Blade

Perrysburg Schools enhance cybersecurity

Data breaches and ransomware attacks against area school districts over the past few years, prompted Perrysburg Schools officials to beef up their cybersecurity efforts on Tuesday. During their monthly meeting, school board members unanimously approved new procedures to secure the district’s personnel and other confidential information against data breaches. Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said school districts across the country have increasingly been targeted by hackers, which has resulted in school closings and hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in unbudgeted costs. Last year’s May 17 cyberattack against Washington Local Schools is just one example, which knocked out the district’s phones, email, internet, Wi-Fi networks, and Google Classroom during the last two weeks of school.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

9 local senior football players picked to play in Ohio all-star game

Nine local senior football players have been selected to participate in an annual North-South all-star game. Players from across the state were picked to play in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Game in April. The players are split into four teams based on division and geography. The players from northwest Ohio who earned a spot on the Division I-III North Team are: ■ Fremont Ross quarterback Kaden Holmes.
OHIO STATE
