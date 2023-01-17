There are few issues facing the American public that feel more urgent than addressing armed violence in our institutions of learning. K-12 schools and college campuses hold some of our most vulnerable and prized populations, but repeated violent incidents show that they are not being protected as they should. Every shooting is a tragedy that we all hope will be the last, and support is growing to do something about it. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 69% of parents surveyed are at least somewhat concerned about a shooting happening at their school. However, school administrators hoping to respond to parental concerns face an additional challenge: finding a nonpartisan solution to a problem that sadly, can act as a magnet for political conflict.

1 DAY AGO