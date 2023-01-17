Read full article on original website
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Beaches in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Fishing in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Julie Chrisley Was Sent to a Medical Center for Inmates — What Happened?
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best followed Julie Chrisley and husband Todd Chrisley’s legal woes as the couple was accused of bank fraud and tax evasion and then sentenced to prison time in separate federal prisons. When they were to report to their respective facilities to begin their sentences, however, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a federal medical center. So, is Julie Chrisley sick?
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s ‘Emotional’ Final Moments Before Prison Revealed: ‘Lots Of Tears’ (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively, on Tuesday, January 17. Beginning a long time in custody is sure to be a difficult time for any family, and a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that before the pair began to serve their time, it was a tearful goodbye for the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their family.
Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond
Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Savannah Chrisley Says Jen Shah’s Short Sentence ‘Makes No Sense’ as Todd, Julie Report to Prison
Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17. “Put the cases side by side, and it...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Savannah Chrisley Questions Why Jen Shah’s Sentence Is Shorter Than Her Parents’
As Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 50, entered their respective prisons today, daughter Savannah, 25, had questions on her mind. Among them were how Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, 49, got a considerably shorter sentence for her alleged crimes, which include telemarketing fraud. “Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense — it just doesn’t,” Savannah, said during the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, which went live on Tuesday, January 17. Jen received 6 and a half years after pleading guilty to wire fraud, while Todd received 12 years and Julie 7 years for tax evasion and bank fraud.
Chase Chrisley: We’re going through ‘hell’ after parents Todd, Julie’s sentencing
Chase Chrisley says his family has been “going through hell” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion last month. “It is a terrible, terrible situation but I have to try to find the good even in the darkest times,” he said on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s podcast Tuesday, breaking his silence for the first time a month after the sentencing. “I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through has made me appreciate things that I did not appreciate as much in the past,” he said. Though...
Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Kids Supported Their Parents In The Days Leading To Them Reporting To Prison
Savannah, Kyle and other Chrisley kids wrote out as Todd and Julie headed to prison.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint
Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison."HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post, alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late."I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd's son Kyle also...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Go Public With Romance After He Files For Divorce
T.J. Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife last week and seemingly celebrated the move with Amy Robach in Miami. Holmes and Robach have been the talk of the town after their affair made headlines in November. The GMA3 co-anchors were put on pause after the affair became a media spectacle.
Chase Chrisley Affirms 'God Is with Us' as Parents Julie and Todd Spend First Day in Prison
The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison on Tuesday to begin their respective sentences, with Todd ordered to spend 12 years in federal prison and his wife Julie set to serve to seven years Chase Chrisley is keeping the faith on his parents Todd and Julie's first days in prison. The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star reshared a post which stated, "God is with us" from the bible verse Matthew 1:23 on his Instagram Story Tuesday. The message comes as Todd, 54, checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his...
