Pennsylvania State

John Barnett
2d ago

the first she needs to do is put Philadelphia pa districts attorney mr Krasner in a state prison and throw the key away permanently not doing his proper job as districts attorney in Philadelphia pa a good start

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why is the Pa. State House still in paralysis?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been more than two weeks since lawmakers were sworn in at the Pennsylvania Capitol, but the State House is still not up and running. State representatives are getting paid, but their Harrisburg work is not being done. So what’s going on? abc27’s Capitol...
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views

The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

