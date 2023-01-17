ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall

On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023

The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
NHL

Flyers Remember John Blackwell

John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. Over the course of his long career as a trainer, front office administrator, hockey operations director and assistant general manager, Blackwell carved out a niche in the sport. Blackwell, who passed away this week, served the Flyers as an assistant general manager to Russ Farwell and Bob Clarke from the 1990-91 to 1989-99 seasons.
NBC Sports Chicago

Records for most saves in an NHL game, shutout, postseason tilt

No goalie can truly become a “brick wall,” but when one makes save … after save … after save … that’s what it truly feels like for the opposition. Throughout NHL history, certain netminders have put together all-time performances through the sheer quantity of shots they stopped in a game. Those outings have resulted in a wide range of outcomes, with some winning on hockey’s biggest stage and others skating off the ice in defeat.
FOX Sports

Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
