NHL backs Flyers' Ivan Provorov decision to skip team's Pride festivities
The NHL issued a statement in response to Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov's decision to skip the team's Pride festivities, stating "clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how."
Flyers' Ivan Provorov labeled 'homophobic' as he faces backlash for boycotting team's Pride festivities
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov faced immense backlash for boycotting the team's Pride night festivities. He cited his religious beliefs.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ivan Provorov refuses to wear Pride Night jersey, sits out warmups due to religious beliefs
Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not participate in warmups on Tuesday night, one in which Flyers donned rainbow-themed sweaters in honor of the team's Pride Night ahead of an eventual 5-2 win over the Ducks. The Flyers changed into their standard orange-and-black sweaters after the warmups and Provorov did play...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night
The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night's game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
NHL
Flyers Remember John Blackwell
John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. John Blackwell was a hockey lifer who worked in the sport for many years in behind-the-scenes capacities. Over the course of his long career as a trainer, front office administrator, hockey operations director and assistant general manager, Blackwell carved out a niche in the sport. Blackwell, who passed away this week, served the Flyers as an assistant general manager to Russ Farwell and Bob Clarke from the 1990-91 to 1989-99 seasons.
Records for most saves in an NHL game, shutout, postseason tilt
No goalie can truly become a “brick wall,” but when one makes save … after save … after save … that’s what it truly feels like for the opposition. Throughout NHL history, certain netminders have put together all-time performances through the sheer quantity of shots they stopped in a game. Those outings have resulted in a wide range of outcomes, with some winning on hockey’s biggest stage and others skating off the ice in defeat.
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
