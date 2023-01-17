ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
Restaurant week underway in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
WEST READING, PA

