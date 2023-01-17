Read full article on original website
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in Pennsylvania
A unique new restaurant recently opened in Pennsylvania, and local patrons are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Nkasso, a new restaurant serving authentic African dishes, celebrated its grand opening in Allentown, according to an event post on Facebook.
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
Regal near Phillipsburg among 39 theaters that could close for good next month: report
Another O.G. commercial goliath in the Phillipsburg area is reportedly meeting its final days. Pohatcong Stadium 12, also known as Regal Pohatcong, was named Thursday among 39 Regal theaters that Cineworld, its parent company, is eyeing to close as early as February 15, according to a report by Business Insider.
Bethlehem Food Co-Op grocery store hailed as ‘unicorn site’ closer to opening. Here’s when it’s expected.
What developers, board members and politicians are calling “the most important project in Bethlehem,” and a nonprofit organization is hailing as its “unicorn” project, is readying to open its doors this year. Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s grocery store is planned to anchor the first floor of a...
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
Iconic Fountain Hill auto shop and gas station to close after 87 years
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — After nearly 90 years of tune-ups and tire changes, an automotive shop in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, is nearing its end as the owner puts the brakes on a decades-long career. Friedman's Service Center, offering auto repair and maintenance services as well as fuel sales...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine.
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
Lehigh Valley planners to review Grand Central recycling facility, Route 309 Commerce Center
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two big project proposals. The proposed Grand Central recycling facility in Plainfield Township is on next week's agendas, along with the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon Township. The commission will review the plans at a committee meeting Tuesday at noon, and...
Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close
One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
Restaurant week underway in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
