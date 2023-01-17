ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s most dangerous streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several of Nashville’s most dangerous streets were revealed by Metro Vision Zero’s Safe Streets in Nashville Action Plan. The number of drivers and pedestrians killed during vehicle-related incidents has increased since 2016, the Tennessee Department of Safety reports. The Vision Zero Action Plan aims to reduce those numbers to zero in a few years.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway

The City of Hendersonville recently hosted a groundbreaking for the new Sanders Ferry Greenway. Fast Facts about the new Sanders Ferry Greenway: Will add approximately 1.2 miles of walking path along the lake on Sanders Ferry Road. The new path will be a mix of concrete trail and boardwalks The new path will begin at […] The post City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway appeared first on Sumner County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

8 shot at Florida MLK event

Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
