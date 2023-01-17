Read full article on original website
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
fox17.com
TDOT releases new renderings, finalizes plan of new Broadway bridge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new Broadway Bridge is making its way to downtown Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finished the design and renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge. The new bridge is expected to:. Provide accommodations for all modes of transit. Reduce accidents by...
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
WSMV
Nashville’s most dangerous streets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several of Nashville’s most dangerous streets were revealed by Metro Vision Zero’s Safe Streets in Nashville Action Plan. The number of drivers and pedestrians killed during vehicle-related incidents has increased since 2016, the Tennessee Department of Safety reports. The Vision Zero Action Plan aims to reduce those numbers to zero in a few years.
Salemtown church to close as affordable housing efforts move forward
A plan to bring affordable housing to the Salemtown community took a step forward during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Tennessee Tribune
Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit
NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway
The City of Hendersonville recently hosted a groundbreaking for the new Sanders Ferry Greenway. Fast Facts about the new Sanders Ferry Greenway: Will add approximately 1.2 miles of walking path along the lake on Sanders Ferry Road. The new path will be a mix of concrete trail and boardwalks The new path will begin at […] The post City of Hendersonville Hosts Groundbreaking for New Sanders Ferry Greenway appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WKRN
8 shot at Florida MLK event
Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations
(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Taylor Swift donates to Williamson County Animal Center
Taylor Swift's not only known for her music but also her generosity to her fans and community. Williamson County Animal Center was recently on the receiving end of her philanthropic touch.
Ribbon Cutting: BBeautiful Injectables in Murfreesboro
BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro. Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!. 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I. Murfreesboro, TN 37127. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 6.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court Judge
Gov. Lee appoints Stanley Kweller to 20th Circuit judicial seat. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Stanley Kweller to the 20th Circuit Court - a circuit with jurisdiction over Davidson County. The appointment is the result of the seat vacated by the death of Judge Phil Smith.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
fox17.com
Parts issue could leave Rutherford Co. special education students without a ride to school
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Leaders in Rutherford County Schools are facing problems when it comes to certain school buses—and it’s impacting special education students the most. Special education buses, or “sped buses,” are smaller than other school buses. Finding parts for these vehicles is often difficult....
