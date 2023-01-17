ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kingstonthisweek.com

Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Ferraro’s Invites Couples To Indulge In Las Vegas’ Most Romantic Dining Experience On Valentine’s Day

Exterior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S INVITES COUPLES TO INDULGE IN LAS VEGAS’ MOST ROMANTIC. Couples in search of a cozy and elegant atmosphere for Valentine’s Day will be pleased to know Ferraro’s Ristorante will offer both a special prix-fixe dinner on Feb. 14, as well as its full dinner menu, including their legendary osso buco, risottos and pastas. Owner Gino Ferraro and Executive Chef Mimmo Ferraro invite couples seeking an unparalleled, intimate environment guaranteed to offer a premium dining experience for the special occasion.
LAS VEGAS, NV

