Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
roguevalleymessenger.com
Best Day Trips and Cruising Routes Around Las Vegas, According to Bikers
Las Vegas is best known for its casinos. But there is more to Las Vegas than gambling. Many motorcycle enthusiasts that visit Nevada for its casinos quickly discover that the state also features some of the best roads for biking in the country. So if you are planning a visit...
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
CBS Austin
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
It’s Alive! LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens has begun.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
'Woke Marxists' Blamed for Cancelled Las Vegas Strip Event
A controversial las Vegas Strip won't be happening and some people are very angry.
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
kingstonthisweek.com
Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Invites Couples To Indulge In Las Vegas’ Most Romantic Dining Experience On Valentine’s Day
Exterior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S INVITES COUPLES TO INDULGE IN LAS VEGAS’ MOST ROMANTIC. Couples in search of a cozy and elegant atmosphere for Valentine’s Day will be pleased to know Ferraro’s Ristorante will offer both a special prix-fixe dinner on Feb. 14, as well as its full dinner menu, including their legendary osso buco, risottos and pastas. Owner Gino Ferraro and Executive Chef Mimmo Ferraro invite couples seeking an unparalleled, intimate environment guaranteed to offer a premium dining experience for the special occasion.
