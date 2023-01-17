Cold front passed through the Crossroads area on Wednesday, with little to no rainfall. Dryer air working into the area. and with clear skies, light winds, and dry air in place causing our lows this morning to range near 40. Sunny and nice for your day Thursday with highs near 70. Increasing clouds on Friday, will signal rain chances to be on the rise again. Low pressure area will form just off the Texas coast, and will bring widespread rainfall after sunset Friday, and for most of the day on Saturday. Colder air will follow behind the low as it moves eastward. Highs Sunday into midweek next week, will stay in the 60’s, and lows in the 40’s. The next low pressure area will again bring widespread rainfall on Tuesday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO