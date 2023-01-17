Read full article on original website
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a...
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra...
Trey’s First Warn Thursday AM Forecast (1/19) – Cool temperatures in store
Cold front passed through the Crossroads area on Wednesday, with little to no rainfall. Dryer air working into the area. and with clear skies, light winds, and dry air in place causing our lows this morning to range near 40. Sunny and nice for your day Thursday with highs near 70. Increasing clouds on Friday, will signal rain chances to be on the rise again. Low pressure area will form just off the Texas coast, and will bring widespread rainfall after sunset Friday, and for most of the day on Saturday. Colder air will follow behind the low as it moves eastward. Highs Sunday into midweek next week, will stay in the 60’s, and lows in the 40’s. The next low pressure area will again bring widespread rainfall on Tuesday.
