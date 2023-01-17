ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

lowellsfirstlook.com

Deadline Approaching for LMCU Scholarship Applications

Lowell high school seniors have an opportunity to win a $2,000 scholarship from LMCU, but they will have to act quickly to apply. The West Michigan-based credit union, which has a branch in Lowell, is accepting applications for their Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship until Jan. 31, 2023. Known as Lake...
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

City Council Recap: Parks Plan and Splash Pad Discussion

All councilmembers were present on Tuesday night for the second regular Lowell City Council meeting of January. Seven pieces of business were on the agenda, including the latest Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a sidewalk waiver request and a cost-sharing agreement for a proposed splash pad. Citizen Comment: Scout Park...
LOWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Snack company opens North American headquarters in Kentwood

A Greek snack food manufacturer unveiled its first North American facility. Officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other local leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, celebrated the opening of SnackCraft’s U.S. headquarters at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood. SnackCraft will operate as the U.S. brand of...
KENTWOOD, MI
927thevan.com

Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
HOLLAND, MI
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

13 On Your Side Executive Producer Denise Pritchard is moving on, leaving a legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newscast producers really are the unsung heroes in any newsroom. It’s their job to stay on top of developing stories, know what’s important to our viewers, and design shows that include both of those things. (They also write copy, communicate with crews in the field, add visual elements and break-out stories to give context to our reporting, lead the editorial process, and work with directors to execute their shows.)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

