FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Breaking the Chains: Uncovering the Dark Reality of Human Trafficking in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com
Deadline Approaching for LMCU Scholarship Applications
Lowell high school seniors have an opportunity to win a $2,000 scholarship from LMCU, but they will have to act quickly to apply. The West Michigan-based credit union, which has a branch in Lowell, is accepting applications for their Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship until Jan. 31, 2023. Known as Lake...
lowellsfirstlook.com
City Council Recap: Parks Plan and Splash Pad Discussion
All councilmembers were present on Tuesday night for the second regular Lowell City Council meeting of January. Seven pieces of business were on the agenda, including the latest Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a sidewalk waiver request and a cost-sharing agreement for a proposed splash pad. Citizen Comment: Scout Park...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
MLive.com
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Snack company opens North American headquarters in Kentwood
A Greek snack food manufacturer unveiled its first North American facility. Officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other local leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, celebrated the opening of SnackCraft’s U.S. headquarters at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood. SnackCraft will operate as the U.S. brand of...
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
927thevan.com
Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
Fox17
Corewell Health Center for Integrative Medicine- Muskegon expanding addiction services
Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.
lanthorn.com
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Unicorn-Themed Belgian Restaurant, Tavern to Open in Grand Haven Next Month
After setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Grand Haven family is finally set to open their dream restaurant. Garry and Kristal Boyd were well on their way to opening The Unicorn Tavern - and then the pandemic hit. The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the Boyds were unable to...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
Big Rapids Township Trustee Raises Concerns with Proposed EV Battery Plant
While Gotion Inc. continues to wait for state and township approval, some commissioners are raising concerns. While the plant is expected to create 2,350 jobs over the next 10 years, the project has been put on hold as Commissioners in Big Rapids Charter Township decide if they want to sell their share of the Industrial Park’s land.
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
After thief takes $10K from Harbor Humane, local bank credits the money back
First National Bank in Holland credited back the $10,000 missing from the Harbor Humane Society's bank account.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Executive Producer Denise Pritchard is moving on, leaving a legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newscast producers really are the unsung heroes in any newsroom. It’s their job to stay on top of developing stories, know what’s important to our viewers, and design shows that include both of those things. (They also write copy, communicate with crews in the field, add visual elements and break-out stories to give context to our reporting, lead the editorial process, and work with directors to execute their shows.)
