Tech Tuesday: Apple debuts MacBook Pro, robot umpires, VR in cars
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From the future of baseball including robot umpires and Apple’s newest MacBook Pro release to virtual reality in vehicles, tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to share the latest in technology headlines.Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
Watch the video above to learn more.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0