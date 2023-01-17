ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tech Tuesday: Apple debuts MacBook Pro, robot umpires, VR in cars

By Travis Teich, Michaela Bourgeois, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From the future of baseball including robot umpires and Apple’s newest MacBook Pro release to virtual reality in vehicles, tech expert Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to share the latest in technology headlines.

Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches

