Harrisburg, PA

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was charged with criminal attempt homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, according to police.

Four people were shot at an after-hours party in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. on Sept. 25, police said previously. Police said an altercation took place and shots were fired during the incident.

Four other people have also been arrested in relation to the shooting incident.

This is a developing story

