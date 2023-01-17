ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Parked Cars Damaged In DWI Crashes, Fair Lawn Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF92z_0kHl4mU000
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

It was fortunate that parked cars -- and not people -- were struck in separate DWI crashes a week and a half apart in Fair Lawn, responders said.

Kelbin Cardenes of Paterson was arrested after refusing a roadside sobriety test following a single-car crash on Morlot Avenue near Van Saun Place around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2022, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Cardenes was released to a responsible adult after being charged with reckless driving, failure to remain in a single lane, DWI and refusing to submit to breath testing, the sergeant said.

Miguel Alvarez of Elmwood Park was arrested after his car hit a parked vehicle on Berdan Avenue near River Road and he failed a roadside sobriety test around the same time of day on Jan. 3, Metzler said.

He, too, was released to a responsible adult after being charged with DWI and reckless driving.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Attic Fire Heavily Damages Norwalk Home

A fire that started in a finished attack, heavily damaged a Norwalk home with smoke and water. The fire started around at the Norwalk home located at 150 Chestnut Hill Road around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. The residents were able to self-evacuate. No one was injured, said Deputy Chief...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicle Flips Onto Roof During Crash Involving Second Car On Route 57: PHOTOS

One vehicle flipped onto its roof during a two-car crash that caused minor injuries on Route 57 in Warren County late Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company responded alongside agencies from Mansfield and Independence Township to Route 57 and Penwell Road in Mansfield Township and found one of the vehicles overturned around 3:50 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip

On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police

A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy