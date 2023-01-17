Parked Cars Damaged In DWI Crashes, Fair Lawn Police Say

Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

It was fortunate that parked cars -- and not people -- were struck in separate DWI crashes a week and a half apart in Fair Lawn, responders said.

Kelbin Cardenes of Paterson was arrested after refusing a roadside sobriety test following a single-car crash on Morlot Avenue near Van Saun Place around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2022, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Cardenes was released to a responsible adult after being charged with reckless driving, failure to remain in a single lane, DWI and refusing to submit to breath testing, the sergeant said.

Miguel Alvarez of Elmwood Park was arrested after his car hit a parked vehicle on Berdan Avenue near River Road and he failed a roadside sobriety test around the same time of day on Jan. 3, Metzler said.

He, too, was released to a responsible adult after being charged with DWI and reckless driving.

