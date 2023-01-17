HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.

HARTFORD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO