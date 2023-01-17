Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
whdh.com
Police: Body found within recycling processing center
HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman
Workers found the woman’s body on Tuesday morning. The facility is located off East Woodstock Road, also known as Route 4. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman.
WCAX
Green Mountain Unified School District votes to lose ‘chieftains’ name
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot. During Thursday’s meeting, in a 7 to 2 vote, the southern Vermont district voted in favor of retiring the mascot name, which is the ‘Chieftains’ name and Indian head logo.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after woman's body found at Casella recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, on Tuesday. The Hartford Police Department said Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation after a deceased female body was found at the processing center. Officials said...
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
WCAX
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft. Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. Updated: 6 hours...
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
WCAX
Inside Vermont’s shooting range improvement program
GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past dozen years, Vermont wildlife officials have been giving out grants to nonprofit gun ranges to help them improve their operations with a focus on safety. Reporter Hailey Morgan spoke with state officials and a range operator about the program’s impact. year-round. “We...
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
newportdispatch.com
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
WCAX
New partnership to get Vt. mental health patients to Brattleboro Retreat
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Retreat is breaking down a big barrier in Vermont’s mental health care system-- transportation from hospitals to the psychiatric facility. The retreat is partnering with the ambulance service provider Rescue Inc. to launch a new, one-year pilot program. Retreat leaders say mental health...
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
WCAX
Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
Hartford declares state of emergency
Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.
Comments / 0