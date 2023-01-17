Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Jo Daviess and Green Counties
Temperatures made it into the mid to upper 30s again Wednesday afternoon under thick cloud cover. We will not see any major breaks in the clouds over the next several days. It was an active day with snow falling north of the low and severe weather ahead of the cold front. There have been several warnings already today, right where the SPC has the risk out well south of the Stateline. A rain/snow mix is moving into the Stateline right now.
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County …. On Wednesday, the Boone County Coroner identified the deceased as Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director.
superhits106.com
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
superhits106.com
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to help protect Galena-area property
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will protect a 68-acre property near Galena through a conservation easement donated by the property’s owners. The property contains prairie, forests, streams and farm fields, along with an 1854 limestone farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An announcement notes that donors also contributed to a preservation easement to Landmarks Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that protects historic structures throughout the state. The easements remain with the deed of the property in perpetuity, even if its current owners sell it.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
superhits106.com
East Dubuque water tower project moves forward
A water tower replacement project in East Dubuque took a significant step forward Tuesday. Crews worked to lift the tank onto the top of the new water tower, which will serve the entire city and will replace the aging water tower on Highland Drive. Once the new tower begins operations, which is slated for late July or early August of this year, city officials will seek bids for removal of the old water tower. The city received a $3 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for public water improvements, which is funding the construction of the new water tower as well as a water main replacement project completed last year along Desoto Avenue in the area locally known as “the Flats.”
x1071.com
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
superhits106.com
Total construction value of projects in Dubuque falls in 2022, though building permits still high
While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half. The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value. Meanwhile, the city issued 1,536 building permits in 2022 compared to 1,512 building permits in 2021.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine police investigate drive-by shooting
Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
KWQC
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
