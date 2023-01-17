A water tower replacement project in East Dubuque took a significant step forward Tuesday. Crews worked to lift the tank onto the top of the new water tower, which will serve the entire city and will replace the aging water tower on Highland Drive. Once the new tower begins operations, which is slated for late July or early August of this year, city officials will seek bids for removal of the old water tower. The city received a $3 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for public water improvements, which is funding the construction of the new water tower as well as a water main replacement project completed last year along Desoto Avenue in the area locally known as “the Flats.”

EAST DUBUQUE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO