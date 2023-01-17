ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

MLive

228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall

PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

City of Grand Ledge addresses water main break on Elizabeth St.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break on Elizabeth Street is being addressed by the City of Grand Ledge’s Department of Public Services staff, according to the City’s Facebook page. Some residents may experience discolored water coming from their taps due to the water main break.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
927thevan.com

State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

