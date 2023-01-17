ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Navy training plane out of Whiting crashes in Alabama, two pilots successfully eject

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQkRC_0kHl4VQX00

A Navy training plane out of NAS Whiting Field crashed near Foley, Alabama, on Tuesday.

NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs Office said in a release that two pilots successfully ejected from a T-6B Texan II aircraft near Barin Navy Outlying Field near Foley on Tuesday morning,

The pilots are assigned to Training Air Wing 5, the public affairs office said.

"The pilots successfully ejected from the aircraft and are in the process of receiving medical attention for potential injuries," the release said. "No other injuries have been reported at this time."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Previous crash: Navy report shows no misconduct in fatal 2020 crash of NAS Whiting Field training aircraft

The T-6 Texan II is a single-engine turboprop plane used by the U.S. Military to teach military pilots the basics of flight. The T-6B variant arrived at Whiting Field in 2009, and the delivery of the final T-6B was in 2016 .

Whiting is the busiest Naval Air Station in the world, accounting for more than 60% of the military's primary training flights, according to the U.S. Navy.

A T-6B flown out of Whiting Field was involved in a fatal crash in 2020. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross and Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett were killed when their Texan crashed outside of a residential neighborhood near Foley. A Navy investigation into the crash concluded there was no misconduct or negligence involved in the incident.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navy training plane out of Whiting crashes in Alabama, two pilots successfully eject

