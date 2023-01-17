Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Parts of Government St. closing in Ocean Springs for sewer repairs
Looking ahead to tomorrow, a stretch of Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs. Starting at 8 tomorrow morning, one block of Government Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m. so crews can make those repairs, that’s the block between the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center and the YMCA.
Beauvoir Road work completed ahead of schedule
Good news for Biloxi drivers, Beauvoir Road is open ahead of schedule. Here’s a recent look of the road from Biloxi City Councilman Paul Tisdale. You may recall, the southern portion of the road closed back on November 1st for water and sewer line work and then the road was repaved.
Kroc Center hosts program to help students prepare for GED test
January is National Mentoring Month and News 25 went down to the Kroc Center to highlight a program led by people looking to better educate the community. Tutors in this program take their time to help prepare their students for the GED test. First, the tutors give their students an assessment to help find out what subjects the students are struggling in.
200-year-old Oak Tree on Jeff Davis Ave in Long Beach to be cut down
Long Beach Aldermen decided to allow developers to cut down a nearly 200-year-old tree to make room for an $8 million development, but there’s been pushback. The removal will make room for a new boutique hotel across from the town green on Jeff Davis Avenue. Developers wanted to remove both live oak trees and were originally told no.
Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions
A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
King Cake competition at the Ocean Springs Visitors Center
What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than eating a wide assortment of King Cake?. The Ocean Springs Chamber is hosting its annual King Cake Contest! Until February 28th, people are invited to come inside the visitors center, taste the Mardi Gras treats available, and then rate the dessert on a scale of one to five. The desserts switch out every four days to receive the same voting window.
Blood Center and Singing River team up to hold blood drive in Pascagoula
There’s no better time to donate blood than Blood Donor Awareness Month!. The Blood Center hosted a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on behalf of Singing River Health System. There has been a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 and the blood amount needed is constantly struggling to be...
Men’s Health Screening Saturday in Gulfport
The National Council of Negro Women-Gulfport Section and partner organizations will host a Men’s Health Day on Saturday. The health screening event will feature: stroke assessment, vision/hearing testing, blood pressure checks, COPD/asthma, body fat analysis, oral health, and more. Door prizes, free healthy foods, and lunches will also be...
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
Youth Mental Health First Aid classes set for Saturday at Pine Lake Baptist Church
The Mental Health Association of South Mississippi is hosting first aid classes this weekend geared toward youth mental health. The class is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, school staff, and others how to help an adolescent who is experiencing mental health and/or addiction challenges or if they are in a crisis.
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio
Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
Women’s Resource Center hosting 2023 Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive
Every January, the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport hosts a Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive to help fund the services the nonprofit clinic offers. The center supports those facing unplanned pregnancies and their babies, from free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to getting help with baby resources or prenatal and parenting classes.
Hometown Hero: Gulfport Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese
When it comes to inspiration, there’s at least one name that comes to mind: Gulfport native Brittney Reese. After achieving incredible success in her track and field career, Reese has become an idol to young boys and girls looking to strive for greatness. That is why she has been...
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
Award winning author Natasha Trethewey honored with trail marker in Gulfport
A Mississippi icon in the writing and poetry world had her legacy cemented in Coast history after years of inspirational work. Gulfport native Natasha Trethewey has been a writing and poetry icon across the nation for years. Now, her legacy is officially cemented on the Coast. Friends, family, and fans...
Charged with one count of grand larceny
A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss
Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight offered by Mississippi State and Tulsa
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight is in the midst of another heavy wave of Division I offers adding Mississippi State and Tulsa to his bag. The sophomore gunslinger is now up to five offers total, the others being Indiana, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Knight flashing the Power Five potential in...
City of Gautier redistricting wards as population continues to grow
The City of Gautier is officially redistricting their wards and the new map is now in effect. These wards are being redistricted to keep up with state and federal statutes. The statutes demand that wards be altered should the consensus change by ten percent. These wards are made to be...
