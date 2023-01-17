ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough Lumber owner proud of community’s response to storms

Ben Lomond resident Krista Scarborough, whose family owns Scarborough Lumber, spent the first few weeks of 2023 questioning whether the ever-intensifying weather systems could fairly be compared with the historic storms 41 years ago that killed 33 people. “When it first started, I was downplaying it and saying it’s definitely...
BEN LOMOND, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Water projects try to capture more rain in Santa Cruz County

The San Lorenzo River flows past the Santa Cruz County building on Ocean Street Jan. 10. The day before at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near the Santa Cruz Memorial cemetery, the river level peaked at more than 23 feet. (Kara Meyberg Guzman — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz nonprofit raising money to repair Seacliff state beach

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  A local nonprofit this week started a recovery fund for Seacliff State Beach, an iconic stretch in Santa Cruz County, to help the area after a series of storms wrecked it.Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit that partners with California State Parks to help maintain parks in Santa Cruz County, launched the "Seacliff State Beach Recovery Fund" to assist with long-term recovery efforts.Known for its winding staircase and a cement ship at the end of the beach's fishing pier, Seacliff suffered extensive damage earlier this month when enormous swells pummeled the beach during...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

People in Boulder Creek without water for over two weeks

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — It's been over two weeks since a severe storm on New Year's Eve wreaked havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountains and left some people in Boulder Creek without running water. Part of China Road, near Forest Glen Mobile Home Park, collapsed into a creek and...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

South Valley families recover as flood losses mount

The weather forecast is finally calling for a noteworthy dry spell in Gilroy, but dozens of local people and businesses are still recovering from flood damage and other property losses resulting from the last several weeks of drenching storms in South Valley. In recent days, a number of fundraising campaigns...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
indybay.org

Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways

Contact: Alice Smith, AbortionSavedMyLife [at] proton.me, (510) 244-4131. Banner photos with location tags to view and download: https://tinyurl.com/mr99c8e7. Raw Images of banners: https://tinyurl.com/mrxj54jxFollow. Event media at #abortionsavedmylife. Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways. Social Justice Activists Protest “March of Lies”. Protest: Jan. 21, SF UN...
