Press Banner
Scarborough Lumber owner proud of community’s response to storms
Ben Lomond resident Krista Scarborough, whose family owns Scarborough Lumber, spent the first few weeks of 2023 questioning whether the ever-intensifying weather systems could fairly be compared with the historic storms 41 years ago that killed 33 people. “When it first started, I was downplaying it and saying it’s definitely...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
santacruzlocal.org
Water projects try to capture more rain in Santa Cruz County
The San Lorenzo River flows past the Santa Cruz County building on Ocean Street Jan. 10. The day before at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near the Santa Cruz Memorial cemetery, the river level peaked at more than 23 feet. (Kara Meyberg Guzman — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
Santa Cruz nonprofit raising money to repair Seacliff state beach
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A local nonprofit this week started a recovery fund for Seacliff State Beach, an iconic stretch in Santa Cruz County, to help the area after a series of storms wrecked it.Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit that partners with California State Parks to help maintain parks in Santa Cruz County, launched the "Seacliff State Beach Recovery Fund" to assist with long-term recovery efforts.Known for its winding staircase and a cement ship at the end of the beach's fishing pier, Seacliff suffered extensive damage earlier this month when enormous swells pummeled the beach during...
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
People in Boulder Creek without water for over two weeks
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — It's been over two weeks since a severe storm on New Year's Eve wreaked havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountains and left some people in Boulder Creek without running water. Part of China Road, near Forest Glen Mobile Home Park, collapsed into a creek and...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Gilroy Dispatch
South Valley families recover as flood losses mount
The weather forecast is finally calling for a noteworthy dry spell in Gilroy, but dozens of local people and businesses are still recovering from flood damage and other property losses resulting from the last several weeks of drenching storms in South Valley. In recent days, a number of fundraising campaigns...
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
climaterwc.com
Move in day approaches at former Redwood City hotel that will now house formerly homeless
A former Redwood City hotel that has transitioned into housing for the formerly homeless will welcome 51 new residents in late February or early March, according to the San Mateo County Department of Housing. San Mateo County acquired and renovated the former Comfort Inn & Suites hotel at 1818 El...
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
indybay.org
Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways
Contact: Alice Smith, AbortionSavedMyLife [at] proton.me, (510) 244-4131. Banner photos with location tags to view and download: https://tinyurl.com/mr99c8e7. Raw Images of banners: https://tinyurl.com/mrxj54jxFollow. Event media at #abortionsavedmylife. Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways. Social Justice Activists Protest “March of Lies”. Protest: Jan. 21, SF UN...
