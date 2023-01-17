Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
thespruce.com
What Color Hardware Goes With White Kitchen Cabinets?
The right hardware has the power to majorly transform any space, whether you're thinking about sprucing up your kitchen drawers, a living room chest, or a nightstand. In the kitchen specifically, it can be difficult to narrow down a hardware color and style that best suits your space, given that you'll need to purchase a large number of pulls and handles. And white cabinets, which are quite popular in today's kitchens, mean that there is a world of hardware options to choose from. If you're searching for a design to complement your white kitchen but aren't sure what style to select, designers are here to help.
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes
The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.
msn.com
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
Slide 1 of 17: Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony. I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff. Read the original article on Insider.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores
Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these kitchen remodels
A survey by OnePoll and Bosch Home Appliances determined that adults in the U.S. spend an average of 67 minutes per day in their kitchens — that's more than 400 hours per year. It makes sense, then, that kitchen renovations are the most popular home remodeling project. And as...
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
Why You Should Actually Paint Your Hardwood Floors
There are plenty of very good reasons to paint your hardwood floors. Keep reading to discover why you should take on this task in your home.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Flexible Four-Bedroom Farmhouse
What's exciting for house plans in 2023? Think simplicity, storage, and (continuing from the past few years) plenty of flexibility. This farmhouse plan brings it all together. See more details at Houseplans.com. On the exterior, the front porch and side-facing garage give a neighborhood-friendly vibe. Inside, the simple open layout...
Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor
Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
How Home Town Stars Ben And Erin Napier Made A Bedroom By The Front Door More Private
A bedroom near the front door may be convenient, but it's far from a private arrangement. Find out how two HGTV stars solved the issue via thoughtful design.
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
homedit.com
Townhouse Architecture: A Guide to Styles and Design Features
Townhouses are affordable, low-maintenance homes that share at least one side wall with a neighboring house. Townhouses are cheaper than single-family homes in metropolitan areas with little acreage. Sometimes, a homeowners organization (HOA) or the developer maintains the exterior, making these dwellings low maintenance. What Is a Townhouse?. A townhouse...
tinyhousetalk.com
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
Comments / 0