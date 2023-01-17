ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
thespruce.com

What Color Hardware Goes With White Kitchen Cabinets?

The right hardware has the power to majorly transform any space, whether you're thinking about sprucing up your kitchen drawers, a living room chest, or a nightstand. In the kitchen specifically, it can be difficult to narrow down a hardware color and style that best suits your space, given that you'll need to purchase a large number of pulls and handles. And white cabinets, which are quite popular in today's kitchens, mean that there is a world of hardware options to choose from. If you're searching for a design to complement your white kitchen but aren't sure what style to select, designers are here to help.
Ty D.

Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores

Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
tinyhousetalk.com

Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home

This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Flexible Four-Bedroom Farmhouse

What's exciting for house plans in 2023? Think simplicity, storage, and (continuing from the past few years) plenty of flexibility. This farmhouse plan brings it all together. See more details at Houseplans.com. On the exterior, the front porch and side-facing garage give a neighborhood-friendly vibe. Inside, the simple open layout...
Money

Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor

Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
homedit.com

Townhouse Architecture: A Guide to Styles and Design Features

Townhouses are affordable, low-maintenance homes that share at least one side wall with a neighboring house. Townhouses are cheaper than single-family homes in metropolitan areas with little acreage. Sometimes, a homeowners organization (HOA) or the developer maintains the exterior, making these dwellings low maintenance. What Is a Townhouse?. A townhouse...
tinyhousetalk.com

From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!

Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy