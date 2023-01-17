ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Twitter’s new developer terms ban third-party clients

In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s intentions in cutting off the developers of third-party apps, the company has quietly updated its developer agreement to make clear that app makers are no longer permitted to create their own clients. The “restrictions” section of Twitter’s developer agreement was updated...
Engadget

Twitter is reportedly struggling to break even as advertisers continue to flee

But media partners aren't going anywhere. Twitter’s ad business is reeling, with its daily revenue reportedly falling by 40 percent from a year ago. According to The Information, over 500 of the company’s top advertisers have paused spending on the platform since Elon Musk’s October takeover. Despite that, Twitter is still attracting and retaining media deals because it’s too lucrative for them to give it up.
The Veracity Report

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Wild Orchid Media

BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Android Police

How to mute someone on Facebook

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
Android Police

Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
The Verge

Microsoft launches Azure OpenAI service with ChatGPT coming soon

Microsoft is rolling out its Azure OpenAI service this week, allowing businesses to integrate tools like DALL-E into their own cloud apps. Microsoft has been testing this Azure service for just over a year, and it will soon include access to ChatGPT, the conversational AI that made headlines last year.
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Reuters

Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition.

