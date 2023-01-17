Read full article on original website
Live Version of Popular National Show Coming to Maine Venue
Honestly, we're pretty lucky in Maine when it comes to entertainment. From the State Theatre, AURA, Merrill Auditorium, and the Cross Insurance Arena all basically within a mile from each other in Portland (hell, AURA and the Arena are right next door to each other), to The Strand Theatre in Rockland and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick -- we're stacked.
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Maine communities preparing for winter storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Public Works Department has nearly 5,000 tons of salt on hand as crews get ready to tackle Maine's next winter storm. “We won’t use anywhere near that for this storm,” Mike Murry, acting director of Portland's Public Works Department, said. "We're well suited for whatever mother nature brings to us. It's really going to depend on how the storm comes in as to how much product we use."
Stephen King Says This Remote Island That Finally Sold in Maine is Novel-Worthy
There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and live remotely on your own island away from others but do you think you could truly rough it out?. This special Duck Ledges Island...
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Students in Bangor are representing Maine in this national NASA Challenge
BANGOR, Maine — A group of seventh-grade students in Bangor are set to build their experiments after being announced winners in NASA's national TechRise Student Challenge. In a livestream earlier this month, it was announced that six students from the William S. Cohen School in Bangor were one of the 60 student teams chosen across the country to compete.
Snowstorm moving into Maine overnight
PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire and into Maine. Things really get going later tonight, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.
Details for next Stephen King novel announced
BANGOR, Maine — Maine's most famous author has a new book coming out in September. Stephen King's "Holly" is being published by Scribner and will feature a character from previous novels like "Mr. Mercedes" and "The Outsider." Publisher Cemetery Dance Publications offered a special slipcase for the novel and posted about the new title on its website.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
From Nashville, a tribute to a Maine country music giant
MAINE, USA — Who is the most successful musician to come out of Maine in the last 75 years? One can make a strong argument that it’s Dick Curless. For evidence, look no further than the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. It just opened an exhibit called “Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine,” and it comes as no surprise that some of its employees have long admired the man known as the Baron of Country Music.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
Maine Cat With the Saddest Eyes Has Been Waiting Months for Adoption
For most people. there's a pit that forms in our stomach when a certain commercial comes on TV. That commercial is for the ASPCA, and features a montage of cats and dogs with the saddest eyes you've ever witnessed, all while a Sarah McLachlan song plays in the background. For a handful of people, it's too much. For others, it's a reminder of how cruel this world can be to some pets. It's the sad eyes that draw us in and make us want to help. What if they were right in your backyard?
Accumulating Snow For Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
